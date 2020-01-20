BEDFORD — Clarence Brown was 25 years old when he boarded a bus in 1963 to hear the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak to a crowd of a quarter million people in Washington, D.C.
Standing on the National Mall that summer day, Brown witnessed King’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech and was immediately struck by the famed civil rights leader’s passion for equality.
Nearly 60 years later, those words were still with Brown as he marched down East Main Street in Bedford on Monday in honor of King.
“Today as we assemble here, there is still evidence of injustice and inequality,” Brown, the vice president of the Bedford chapter of the NAACP, said to a crowd of marchers. “Economic inequality, prison reform, voter suppression, sentencing disparities. These are issues we’re still faced with today.”
Brown was joined by more than 50 black and white residents who marched from the steps of the county courthouse to nearby Washington Street Baptist Church.
Organized by the local NAACP, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day event is a long-held tradition in Bedford. The first march dates back to the civil rights protests of the 1960s, when area residents held a demonstration to coincide with 1963’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Bedford Chapter of the NAACP President Bob Carson said.
The marches continue, Carson said, to keep Dr. King’s dream of racial and economic equality alive.
“There’s still work to do,” he said. “Martin Luther King Jr. would still be on the battlefield if he was still alive.”
Throughout the event, which began at 10 a.m. and stretched into the early afternoon, Carson and others urged those in attendance to take direct action in civic life.
“You have two of the most powerful tools at your disposal,” Carson said. "You have a voice and you have a vote. For those of you who have been sitting there holding your tools, it's time for you to stand up.”
Bedford's march was among several observances in the area to mark King’s legacy. In Lynchburg, dozens gathered at the Virginian Hotel for the Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council’s 22nd annual MLK Birthday Breakfast, and in Rustburg, the Campbell County NAACP chapter held its annual observance at a local high school.
At the conclusion of the Bedford march, The Rev. Aaron Payne, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Forest, spoke of the power of peaceful demonstrations to galvanize the public — a tactic championed by King and other civil rights activists.
“It's been said that protests and marches are not going to change anything. I beg to differ,” Payne said. “May I remind you that on Dec. 1st, 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat and soon after that the Montgomery Bus Boycott had begun. They say that it lasted for 385 days and the situation became so intense that houses were bombed. But they marched anyway.”
For decades, Beulah Payne, a 93-year-old member of Washington Street Baptist Church, has joined in the annual march. She vividly remembers King’s speeches and more than half a century later is still energized by his words.
“We’ve got to press forward. We can’t stand still,” she said. “Unity is what I would like to see. We’ve come a long way but we haven’t accomplished that. We have not reached unity as Dr. King wanted it. That’s why I’m not standing still.”
