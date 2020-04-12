After being forced to change its way of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, The White Hart Café has partnered with other downtown restaurants and area churches to feed the hungry and make sure no food goes wasted.
The White Hart Café, located at 1208 Main Street, still offers takeout, but with lots of empty space, it is now using it’s kitchen as a place for staff members and volunteers to cook hot and ready-to-go meals for those in need.
Vic Stanley Jr., partner at the White Hart Café and executive director of LOJ Ministries, started tossing ideas around with a few others at the café about starting a community kitchen.
From there, Stanley began reaching out to others in the downtown community asking for ways to partner.
Rendez-Vous, Tahini’s Grill, The Water Dog and Jimmy’s on the James, all located downtown, also have stepped up to volunteer staff members, kitchen space and coolers to help with the cause, which sends meals out to the community twice a week.
A few weeks ago, Sodexo at Liberty University donated 11 pallets of food — $20,000 worth — which has been the primary source of meals, but White Hart owner Myke Barron said individuals, farms and bakeries around the community have also donated.
“There is no shortage of need,” he said.
The kitchen hopes to continue running for the next few months but will need more food donations, especially meat, and financial contributions.
On Friday night, the kitchen fed around 50 community members, but on Wednesday it fed 600 residents in the James Crossing Apartments, which is half of that apartment community.
Stanley said on that Wednesday there were four separate kitchens running simultaneously.
Jack Edma, owner of Rendez-Vous at 1125 Main Street, said it felt natural to help out because of his upbringing in Haiti.
“It all went back to my childhood,” he said. “Seeing my mom having a heart to serve and whenever we would have a hurricane or any storm, my mom would get supplies and everything. She would be on the front line to help any organization down there. That’s what we did.”
Even though he runs a business and the goal is to generate revenues, it is more important for him to serve his community in Lynchburg, he said.
Nour Elkhamra, co-owner of Tahini’s Grill at 912 Main Street, is another restaurant owner who has offered her business kitchen to be used for the cause.
She said volunteers can come by whenever they need during the week to prep food for the meals.
She also has an employee who has volunteered to help with the meals.
“I think it’s a great cause to give back to the community,” she said. “With everything going on and a lot of people unemployed, having a meal for some people is a huge thing.”
Since the efforts began last week, she learned that one of her own employees who lost their job at the restaurant was a recipient of a meal.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community during this time. Food is a basic need, it’s not a luxury,” she said.
The delivered box, which feeds between four and five people, includes a hot, ready-to-eat meal with proteins, sides and a salad.
Barron said this was especially important because many families cannot cook a hot meal because their utilities have been cut off or they don’t know how to cook a balanced meal.
“This is a unique way for us to really meet some needs and we’re developing more ideas about how to do that long term and how to do it more sustainably,” he said.
Restaurants relied on four partnering churches: The Ramp Church International, Gospel Community Church College Hill campus, Crosspoint Church and One Community Church to locate elderly shut-ins, low income families and the homeless population to deliver the food to.
The churches put in orders and let the kitchen know how many meals they need and how many members are in each family.
Daniel McChesney came by the café around 5:30 Friday night with Andrea Reid and Laura Erskine, who represented Gospel Community Church College Hill and College Hill Cares, an organization set up just a few weeks ago to serve the College Hill community during the coronavirus pandemic.
When they walked inside the café, they were greeted with cardboard boxes that had hot meals inside Styrofoam boxes. The volunteers loaded them into a van and were headed to deliver the meals to 40 people.
Reid said the families have been appreciative of the meals and many have said they wouldn’t know what to do without the help.
“There is a lot of care and compassion in our community and we do it to show Christ in action and be a light during these dark times,” she said.
McChesney said it’s been cool to see people in need donate their own food to others.
“There have been people we’ve offered food to and they said for us to give it to someone who needs it more, so it’s been cool to see there are people who are not as fortunate, and during this time, they’re showing generosity in different little ways,” he said.
For more information, go to lynchburgcommunitykitchen.com
