Deeana Rozelle often enjoys taking her 2-year-old Beagle, Rawling, with her when she hits up local food trucks.
But Rawling has never had much luck on those trips.
“I noticed there wasn’t anything offered as treats for dogs,” Rozelle said.
At the time, Rozelle, a fifth-grade teacher at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, was looking for a way to combine her love for animals and baking when she realized there was a need for gourmet dog treats.
“I have always loved animals and I love to bake and even thought I would have my own bakery one day, but I ended up falling in love with students,” she laughed. “But I thought maybe I could teach full time and also in the evenings combine my passion for animals and love for baking all in one.”
From there, The Spoiled Pup was born, Rozelle’s gourmet dog treat business.
She reached out to Rookie’s, a cookie food truck at 16129 Forest Road, after seeing how many people bring their dogs with them, and asked if her treats could be sold there.
“We know a lot of people bring their animals and they want to spoil their animals and have those memories with them,” Rozelle said.
Holly Nickerson, an owner of Rookie’s, where The Spoiled Pup treats are sold, said the truck has been selling the treats since early this year and they have been a hit with customers who want to get something extra for their dogs.
“We have a lot of customers with pets and we were giving them pup cups with a small amount of ice cream, but these treats are wholesome, homemade and made with flair. We were excited for Deeana to partner with us and give her this opportunity,” she said. “It’s mutually beneficial.”
Rozelle said she had no idea there was so much involved when it came to making homemade dog treats. Any flavors she wanted to use had to be sent off to a lab for testing.
“One of the main things is, I wanted to know exactly what ingredients were going into the treat,” she said. “When you buy them at the store, you look at the back and don’t even know how to pronounce the ingredients, and I wanted to know what was going into the treat.”
Though Rozelle wouldn’t describe the treats as healthy and said they are meant to be used for spoiling, each one has zero preservatives and all ingredients come from a grocery store.
“Technically humans can eat them,” she laughed. “They may not want to, but they’re each made from simple ingredients.”
She said she mostly enjoys the creativeness behind the design and shaping of the treats.
“It’s something fun for your dog. I’ve even gone as far as to throw my dog a birthday party and its fun having that option to have something really cute,” she said.
Rozelle said customers can find out more information on The Spoiled Pup Facebook page about delivery options for the treats.
She eventually hopes to expand and sell the treats at local breweries, craft fairs and farmer’s markets.
Lori Rivera, a senior at Liberty University, said she enjoys spoiling her own 1-and-a-half-year-old goldendoodle, Charlie, with Rozelle’s homemade treats at Rookie’s.
Charlie is Rivera’s emotional support animal, which she brought with her from her home in Puerto Rico.
“I love spoiling her in any way I can, so this is a fun opportunity for me,” she said. “I love that I can take her somewhere with me where my friends are and we can be in a place where we can all sit down and enjoy our times together. I can get something for myself and something for her as well.”
After a long day of teaching, Rozelle said she finds baking to be a major stress reliever.
“I’m kind of high-strung and stressed sometimes, so it’s a big destresser to bake and then to bake them for people to spoil their dogs; it’s a good feeling.”
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
