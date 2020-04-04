Three computer monitors faced an almost empty dance studio.
Hunter Thomas, 16, stood at the barre in tights and her leotard. Aside from her mother, Michelle Thomas, owner of Forest Dance Academy, who leaned over one of the monitors, she was alone.
On the screen, one by one, the rest of the class appeared – 12 middle school girls signing on for their intermediate ballet class, a grid of a dozen different living rooms, dining rooms or bedrooms, furniture shunted out of the way to create enough space to move.
The first minute of Thursday’s class was just crackles of noise out of tinny speakers, students chattering over top of one another, excited to begin.
Thomas greeted each student by name, waving and pointing out the stray parents, pets and siblings that wandered through in the background.
Since the spread of the coronavirus has shut down businesses across the country, including dance studios and exercise classes like Thomas’s own, some have found a way to survive.
“Through this new, digital world that we’re living in, we are able to get and reach out to our students right at home, where they are,” Thomas said. “I know that many are struggling in this time, and for us to be able to keep a little bit of normalcy in our students and dancers lives … the parents have expressed gratitude in that.”
With Hunter as her assistant, demonstrating the moves for the girls at home as Thomas called them out, students at the Forest Dance Academy get to continue lessons.
Thomas still works out of the studio, but her other instructors work from home, with the goal of putting on their planned spring performance — “Tale as Old as Time" — even if it’s a few months behind schedule.
As classes continue over Zoom, a popular video conferencing platform, other lessons and choreography have been prerecorded and posted online so the studio’s more than 200 students can continue learning even outside scheduled class times.
“We do a lot of this,” Thomas said, and flashed a thumbs-up, her primary method of checking in with her students on the other side of a screen.
Though she wasn’t the most “tech-savvy person” before, the virus has forced her to step outside of her comfort zone. Using two devices, she can broadcast from the back and front of the room, and recording her classes means even absent students can review the lesson later.
“I promised these kids I am going to get their show on the stage, one way or another,” Thomas said.
Hunter runs through the exercises, first barre work, then stretches. Thomas guides her through barre positions, using her as a model, stopping her freeze-frame in certain poses to point out the point of her toe, the line of her leg.
Hunter, a good sport, stays almost perfectly still.
Despite a few interruptions — at one point, class pauses briefly for a cat to wander through the frame — the lesson goes smoothly.
Thomas even uses the “new normal” to her advantage.
“You all seem bored today,” she said to her students, and challenged them to run and get three stuffed animals as fast as they can. Girls skidded back into frame, plush toys in tow, and set them up as a makeshift audience to observe the rest of the lesson.
Thomas laughed, moving to the speaker to reset the song.
“I miss seeing their faces,” she said. “I even miss smelling their stinky little feet.”
Thomas said she and her staff do what they can to function under the new restrictions, an “ever-evolving story.”
Hunter, a competitive dancer who does “a little bit of everything,” said the entire dance community has come together. Free classes have surfaced online from celebrity teachers, and other academies have found unique ways to stay in business.
“I know it’s going to be a while here,” Hunter said. “I am ready to get back into my normal school and dance life, but I’m thinking I’m going to have to get used to this virtual practicing.”
The studio has made other efforts to reach the community.
Through Forest Dance Academy’s office manager Nancy McKee, Thomas donated bolts of elastic from the academy’s costume closet to aid in the effort to make homemade masks for area health professionals.
McKee works with Rainbow of Hope, a group which raises funds for area hospice care through quilt auctions, and the organization has directed efforts to making masks.
McKee has known Thomas since her daughter took dance classes at the academy, and now her granddaughter is in the “tiny tots” class, currently being taught virtually.
“The goal is to keep dancers dancing, and keep staff working,” McKee said. “[Thomas] is a very giving person, and goes out of her way to give back.”
Back in the studio, Thomas walked her dancers through a portion of their routine, one by one.
When they finished, she ushered them all close to the webcams to rehash what they did in the day’s lesson and say their goodbyes until the next class. Beside her, Hunter leaned her elbow on her mom’s shoulder.
They waved — “Bye, love you!”
After the Zoom window closed, Thomas had five minutes before she had to go again. This time, a beginning pointe class, where she will screen-share prerecorded techniques for her students.
It is a lot to get used to, she said, but she feels lucky to have found a way to keep going.
Thomas said when she finished the first day of virtual classes last week, she burst into tears.
“Just the fact that we can still do this,” Thomas said. “There are people that have lost their jobs, that can’t work anymore, and we get to dance.”
Though she was unsure about the fate of the studio amid the nation’s economic decline, as businesses across the country shut their doors, she said a majority of the studio’s students are still showing up.
“It’s not just dancing,” she said. “It’s so much more.”
