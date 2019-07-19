The News and The Daily Advance devoted much of the front pages of the July 21, 1969, editions to the mission that captivated the world as astronaut Neil Armstrong took his small step and mankind took its giant leap.
The front page of The News featured the headline “‘Eagle’ lands on moon,” and told of the spike in Armstrong’s heart rate the moment the lunar lander touched down on the moon’s surface.
“Two Americans, Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., 240,000 miles away from their home planet Earth, raised a cloud of dust as they dropped to the moon’s alien soil. Nearly four hours later, they began to ready themselves for man’s first walk on the moon,” the Associated Press reported.
“‘Houston,’ Armstrong called out firmly from the moon’s surface. He paused. Two full seconds passed. Then ‘Tranquility base here. The Eagle has landed,’ the first words from the moon.”
The News was Lynchburg’s morning newspaper. The successful moon landing happened at 4:17 p.m. July 20 by Lynchburg residents’ clocks, so The News had full coverage of the landing but not the walk on the moon, which took place at 10:56 p.m. The Daily Advance was an afternoon paper, affording it the extra time to include news of the “giant leap for mankind.”
The Daily Advance’s front page featured a photograph of astronaut Buzz Aldrin conducting solar wind experiments on the moon’s surface and inside, photographs showed the surprise and delight of the astronaut’s wives as they watched their husbands make history.
The leading article tells of how the two American astronauts who raised the nation’s flag on the moon began their “perilous blastoff for the long journey home.”
The mission, the Associated Press wrote, ended “a space odyssey in which they etched their names beside those of history’s great explorers, Columbus, Balboa, Magellan, da Gama and Byrd.
“But what a difference.
“When Columbus landed in the new world, Spain’s Queen Isabella didn’t hear about it for six weeks.
“Through the magic of television, an estimated 500 million people around the world had a ringside seat to man’s greatest adventure. It was unforgettable.”
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.