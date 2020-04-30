The News & Advance won 20 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest. The press association, which posted the awards online Thursday morning, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.

Lynchburg's coverage of mental illness, Lynchburg's Drug Court, women in broadcasting, evictions, affordable housing, high schools sports and the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille were among the many that earned praise from judges this year. 

First Place

Emily Elconin, photo gallery, Monacan Powwow 

Jon Ness, Emma Schkloven, informational graphics, Academy of Music Theatre

Suzanne Schubert, front pages, Feb. 7, May 24, Aug. 11

Suzanne Schubert, page design, March 24 A1, June 6 A1, Aug. 25 A1

Jon Ness, Carrie Sidener, special sections or special editions, Hurricane Camille: 50 Years Later

Amanda Kenny, Jackie McMillan, Jon Ness, specialty pages or sections, Lifestyle pages

Jim Steinmiller, sports pages, March 23, June 15, Dec. 15

Ben Cates, feature story, The Mayor of Brookville

Ben Cates, sports writing portfolio: Appomattox players lean on teammates, Tara Enneking wraps up LAL career, Dennis Carter retiring

Second Place

Emily Elconin and Shannon Keith, multimedia, Grandview Gunslingers

Nick Cropper, page design, July 14 Local, Aug. 11 Politics, Sept. 29 Politics

Carrie Dungan, government writing: Rent beyond reach, Lines drawn on sidewalk project, Main Street Renewal project detailed

Rachel Mahoney, public safety writing: Mental illness challenges, Lynchburg Drug Court, body camera footage

Ben Cates, sports column writing: Rieley Taylor, powerful Appomattox combination, EC Glass brotherhood

Emily Brown, sports portfolio writing: Andrew Thomas, women in broadcast booth, from classroom to gridiron

Third Place

Amanda Kenny, illustrations, Nov. 24 Books page

Staff, general paper makeup, July 20, Aug. 11, Aug. 25

Richard Chumney, government writing: Eviction threats, affordable housing, city evicts more than others

Buddy Wright, headline writing

Casey Gillis, column or commentary writing

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments