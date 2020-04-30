The News & Advance won 20 awards in the 2019 Virginia Press Association award contest. The press association, which posted the awards online Thursday morning, recognized strength in writing, photography, graphics, design and advertising published by newspapers across the state.
Lynchburg's coverage of mental illness, Lynchburg's Drug Court, women in broadcasting, evictions, affordable housing, high schools sports and the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camille were among the many that earned praise from judges this year.
First Place
Emily Elconin, photo gallery, Monacan Powwow
Jon Ness, Emma Schkloven, informational graphics, Academy of Music Theatre
Suzanne Schubert, front pages, Feb. 7, May 24, Aug. 11
Suzanne Schubert, page design, March 24 A1, June 6 A1, Aug. 25 A1
Jon Ness, Carrie Sidener, special sections or special editions, Hurricane Camille: 50 Years Later
Amanda Kenny, Jackie McMillan, Jon Ness, specialty pages or sections, Lifestyle pages
Jim Steinmiller, sports pages, March 23, June 15, Dec. 15
Ben Cates, feature story, The Mayor of Brookville
Ben Cates, sports writing portfolio: Appomattox players lean on teammates, Tara Enneking wraps up LAL career, Dennis Carter retiring
Second Place
Emily Elconin and Shannon Keith, multimedia, Grandview Gunslingers
Nick Cropper, page design, July 14 Local, Aug. 11 Politics, Sept. 29 Politics
Carrie Dungan, government writing: Rent beyond reach, Lines drawn on sidewalk project, Main Street Renewal project detailed
Rachel Mahoney, public safety writing: Mental illness challenges, Lynchburg Drug Court, body camera footage
Ben Cates, sports column writing: Rieley Taylor, powerful Appomattox combination, EC Glass brotherhood
Emily Brown, sports portfolio writing: Andrew Thomas, women in broadcast booth, from classroom to gridiron
Third Place
Amanda Kenny, illustrations, Nov. 24 Books page
Staff, general paper makeup, July 20, Aug. 11, Aug. 25
Richard Chumney, government writing: Eviction threats, affordable housing, city evicts more than others
Buddy Wright, headline writing
Casey Gillis, column or commentary writing
