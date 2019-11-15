Celebrating 40 years, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program is going back to its roots — River Ridge mall, where the program began in 1979. On Saturday evening, the Salvation Army National Capital Band returns to the mall to kick off the celebration.
Now a nationwide program serving more than a million children each year, Angel Tree began through the efforts of Lt. Cols. Charles and Shirley White, who were in charge of the Lynchburg Salvation Army from 1977 to 1982.
The Angel Tree program, along with the Red Kettle Campaign, is one of the Salvation Army’s highest-profile Christmas efforts. Serving about 900 children annually in the Lynchburg area, last year the Angel Tree program saw about 500 people participate by providing clothing and toys to children in Appomattox, Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
The program provides toys and clothing to children, seniors and families experiencing financial hardship. Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses.
From Saturday through the first week of December, paper angels representing those in need will decorate trees across the globe, an international tradition that began here in Lynchburg.
Tammy Shank, director of development for the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg, said for the children participating in the Angel Tree program, these are likely the only gifts they will have under the tree this year.
“One of the things that we can do by having this program is give them hope. Even if their situation is not ideal, even if their parents are struggling or the family is struggling financially, when they can wake up on Christmas morning and see toys under the tree, it goes a long way in making a special memory and something they can hold dear for years to come," Shank said.
General Manager of River Ridge mall Louise Dudley was there when the program began in 1979. Then a part of the mall's managerial staff, she watched the first ever Angel Tree being placed — a gateway for 40 years of service to the children of the Lynchburg community.
She remembers how it all started — a partnership between the Salvation Army and the mall, staff members purchased Hallmark cards adorned with the drawing of three angels, and cut the angels out "like paper dolls." On the back, they used a typewriter to detail the child's information, and hung the angels on the mall's Christmas tree using decorative ribbons.
"It started very simplistic, and now its become a very sophisticated global program," Dudley said. "[The] typing of the angels was most definitely a labor of love by providing joy to others who might not otherwise have a Christmas."
On Saturday at River Ridge, a 22-foot-tall tree will be decorated with the angels. A 6 p.m. concert and tree lighting will coincide with ringing in the 40th year of the program.
"It's a program that we take pride in from every department," said mall Marketing Manager Katie Farris. She said retailers in the mall will always pitch in to help any angel left behind.
She said one of her first experiences with the Angel Tree program in Lynchburg was meeting a couple that told her they drive over three hours every year to come to the angel tree in River Ridge. Even though they live hours away, they made it a tradition to come back each year to where the program began.
Saturday evening will include a free concert by the National Capital Band, a special presentation honoring and celebrating the Angel Tree program and the tree lighting. Cookie decorating and other activities hosted by the Salvation Army and River Ridge will also be available.
While the biggest angel tree will be in the River Ridge mall, other trees can be found around the community — located in Starbucks, Sweet Frog and the At&T Store off of Wards Road.
"I typed many an angel," Dudley said of the first years of the program. "It really has grown. It brings out the true meaning of Christmas. It's a good way to teach the children what Christmas is about: giving back."
The tree will be up for the entire holiday season. Shank said anyone wishing to participate can go to the mall and pick an angel from the tree through the first week of December.
Similar programs are hosted by other area organizations, like the Campbell County Department of Social Services, which provides gifts for about 300 children in the county.
Campbell County Department of Social Services Program Coordinator April Clark is currently seeking sponsors for children. Anyone interested can reach her at (434) 332 - 9727.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.