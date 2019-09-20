There will be temporary lane closures on Old Forest Road and Fort Avenue next week. On Sept 27-28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. a temporary lane closure in the vicinity of 3303 Old Forest Road will occur to allow a contractor to perform a milling operation, according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg. From Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays one lane of Fort Avenue, beginning at Toledo Avenue, will temporarily close for gas line repairs. Motorists should expect delays, use caution while traveling through work zones, be alert to the changes in traffic patterns and obey temporary signage. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times. For information, contact Numan Franklin, Public Works Department at (434) 455-3931.
Amy Trent is the City Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543
