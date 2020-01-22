A Lynchburg man believed by law enforcement to be a co-conspirator to a teen charged with murder was denied bond on appeal Wednesday.
Mario Antwan Smith, 18, was messaging a 15-year-old defendant the day before the 15 year old shot and killed Darius Saunders Jr., according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
Smith is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, and the teen is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony. Smith was initially denied bond earlier this month but appealed the lower court’s decision.
Officers arrested the teen in a White Rock Hill neighborhood the night of Dec. 28, according to a release from the Lynchburg Police Department. Neither police nor Harrison have identified the juvenile.
When they found the teen in the yard of a Maple Street house, he had a gunshot wound to the arm and told officers he was robbed, a search warrant in the case reveals. The teen said he took a revolver from the man who shot him, fired back, fled and tossed the gun as he ran.
Officers located Saunders, 31, on Gum Street — a few blocks away from where the teen was — suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, with several cell phones and a bag of suspected marijuana lying near him. Despite lifesaving efforts, Saunders died at the scene.
The teen’s story to law enforcement then changed, according to the warrant. He said he went to the Gum Street house to buy marijuana and an “unknown subject” tried to rob him. The teen said he then took the person’s gun to shoot him and then shot himself in the arm.
Harrison presented evidence at Smith’s bond hearing that Smith and the teen planned the robbery.
After the teen’s arrest, she said officers seized his phone and read Facebook messages between the teen and a man understood to be Smith.
Translating slang along the way, Harrison said the teen told Smith on Dec. 27 he had a victim in mind for a robbery as well as several “holes,” which she explained meant guns, to point at that victim. Harrison also said he indicated he had a handgun to sell.
The next night, the teen told Smith he was in College Hill and had two joints on him, according to Harrison. Smith responded to say he was setting up a weed deal with someone other than Saunders.
Harrison said her office believes Smith was there for the robbery and helped set it up. Since he could face several years in prison if convicted, she asked the court to deny bond.
Ronnie West, who’s representing Smith, said the evidence Harrison presented was confusing, “cryptic messages that I can’t figure out.”
He said there was no proof his client had a gun and wondered whether the mentions of joints could simply mean the two were planning to smoke together.
Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said this isn’t the first case that’s required deciphering since it involves people who don’t speak “the Queen’s English.” He denied Smith’s request for bond.
Smith will remain in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center awaiting a preliminary hearing March 20. The teen remains in the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center and his case remains pending in Lynchburg Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court, Harrison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.