The case of a 17-year-old Campbell County male charged in connection with a fatal May shooting that left a high school student dead and another injured will soon go before a grand jury, a judge ruled Thursday.
If indicted next month, the teen will be tried as an adult in circuit court.
Police have accused the juvenile — identified earlier in court records by the initials A.R. — of shooting two E.C. Glass students on the evening of May 16 at an apartment complex off Langhorne Road.
One of the victims, Dre’yon “Biggs” Browley, 18, of Lynchburg, died from his injuries. The other, Justin “JB” Barnett, 18, of Lynchburg, suffered serious injuries but survived.
Shortly after the shooting, police located the teen suspect in Campbell County and charged him with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of the use of a firearm in a felony.
On Thursday, he appeared at a preliminary hearing in Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, where police and prosecutors presented evidence toward his role in the shooting.
Judge Stephanie Ayers, a former Bedford County prosecutor who was appointed to the bench earlier this year, found there was enough probable cause to certify the charges to the Aug. 5 grand jury.
Ayers closed the juvenile court hearing to the public, preventing The News & Advance and other media outlets from attending the proceedings. Prosecutors later confirmed Ayers certified the charges to a grand jury but declined to discuss evidence presented at the hearing, citing Ayers' decision.
Little is known about the shooting. The only evidence released publicly came in a search warrant filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court, in which police wrote the teen confessed to investigators to shooting Browley and Barnett.
“He admitted that he had shot these two victims and the firearm he used was in the vehicle,” R.G. Miller, a detective, wrote in the search warrant affidavit.
At the conclusion of Thursday's hearing, which lasted about 40 minutes, Ayers said she barred media after weighing the privacy of the juvenile victims and the alleged offender involved in the shooting.
Under Virginia law, hearings involving juveniles aged 14 or older who are charged with an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult are open to the public but can be closed by a judge’s order.
Joseph Sanzone, the teen’s attorney, and family members of the victims declined to comment Thursday.
Next month, prosecutors will present evidence to a grand jury in Lynchburg. From there, the grand jury will decide whether to issue an indictment.
If convicted on the certified charges, the teen could face 18 to 60 years in prison.