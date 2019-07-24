SHIPMAN — Rosie, a vulture from Lynchburg, trots around his enclosure while screech owls Toto and Alfie fly around their space nearby. Inside the main building, Scarlet Pearl, a Virginia opossum, casually naps under a bench after coming inside for some exercise.
These are just a few of the animals I met while I spent an hour learning how the experts at the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary (RWS) care for the wild animals brought to them. The sanctuary, founded in 2004 by Nathou Attinger, sits on 19 acres of woods in a quiet area of Shipman.
All of the animals at the sanctuary have been injured or orphaned and are at the sanctuary to receive help from experts so they can be returned to the wild.
Madeline Zimmer, associate director at RWS, said most of the animals come from Augusta and Nelson counties and the city of Waynesboro. They are often brought in by the public or transferred from another wildlife center, which will make sure they are medically ready. RWS staffers will then slowly but surely do their best to release the animals back into their natural habitat.
Sarah Cooperman has been working as a wildlife rehabilitator at RWS in Nelson County since October 2018.
"Our main goal is always release," Cooperman told me as we walk into the main building.
In the first room we come to, called the rabies-vector room, Cooperman holds the cutest young raccoon I have ever seen. The rabies-vector room houses wildlife more likely to transmit rabies to other animals or people. Like most of the raccoons brought to them, this particular raccoon's mom most likely died, Cooperman explains as she holds the 4- to 5-week-old with gloves on for protection.
If the sanctuary is able to find an orphaned animal's mother, they try, first and foremost, to get them back together.
"We always welcome reuniting when possible," Cooperman said.
Next door, in the primary nursery, many young creatures — including birds, baby opossums and possible baby voles, small rodents that are relatives of mice — are being rehabilitated. None of the rehab animals can be touched by the public, so while in there I just watch Cooperman take care of the array of wildlife.
Cooperman has to do a number of things to care for the animals brought to the center. Although a lot of the work is dependent on the species, condition and prior circumstance of the animal, they all need to be fed and kept in warm, clean enclosures.
Cooperman checks up on each of the babies in the room, like the small opossums recently brought in and what she believes are young voles (they are too young for the sanctuary to be completely sure what they are yet). Cooperman leads me from crate to crate as she ensures the animals are warm, fed and their space is clean.
"The fun part about rehab is finding out what animals are what," Cooperman said.
One bird Cooperman chirps at in order to get it to open its mouth is only a few days old; its eyes are still closed and it's about the size of half a palm, if that. To my surprise, Cooperman tells me the baby birds being rehabilitated have to be fed every 15 minutes. The concoction Cooperman squirts into the mouths of the noisy fledgling, obviously ready to be fed again, is made up of cat food, yogurt, supplements, chicken and egg.
"It's a rumor that birds can't be touched or the mother won't take them back," Cooperman said, noting the center fields many inquiries about baby birds found on the ground from callers who don't know what to do.
Often, she said, a parent is actually nearby, and the baby is learning how to fly.
"A good way to decide if the bird needs help is to leave and come back in a bit. If there are droppings around the bird, it's fine."
In the same room on the other side of the sleeping opossums and the birds, a reddish-orange corn snake named Autumn naps in her enclosure. Autumn was found for sale on Craigslist, and the sanctuary took her in after a volunteer bought her.
Zimmer said Autumn was bred in captivity and never experienced being in the wild. Now, she's past the age where she could learn to survive on her own. Because Autumn can't live on her own, RWS takes care of her, and she now sees around 3,000 people a year for educational purposes.
"We only keep them if they are designated by a vet as non-releasable," Cooperman explained.
In Cooperman's arms, Autumn is busy sniffing with her tongue, although still a bit sleepy from her mid-day nap. Because Autumn is a permanent resident, guests are allowed to hold her.
After a few minutes of getting used to my scent, Autumn allows me to hold her and does her best to coil around my ID badge, my arm and a nearby chair. As much as I love all things living, snakes aren't at the top of my list. But corn snakes are actually quite amenable in nature, don't bite often and — fun fact — if they do bite, they are non-venomous. Autumn's calm but curious nature puts me at ease as she slithers through my hands.
There are numerous residents like Autumn, used for educational purposes and kept in welcoming, large enclosures outside, close to the main building. Much like Autumn, Rosie the Lynchburg vulture was found in an individual's home and is so accustomed to humans he never learned how to be a vulture. Now, he serves to educate the public about his species. Similarly, a screech owl whose broken wing did not heal properly teaches visitors what it means to be a "noisy flyer."
"Screech owls rely on silence to hunt, so if they can be heard, their prey can get away," Cooperman said.
Cooperman leads me back to an area the public is discouraged from wandering into. This area of the sanctuary is for animals that are being phased back into the wild and need as little human interaction as possible. Still, once or maybe twice a day, Cooperman or another employee go back to the large enclosures to make sure the animals have water, food and are adjusting well.
"Wood ducks are tough to rehab," Cooperman said as she silently crouches beside a crate hoping the ducklings will gather the courage to wander out on their own. They are high-stress animals, I am told, and because of that they have more trouble adjusting to captivity and people than other animals.
"With high-stress animals, everything can go wrong," Zimmer said.
As we walk past the enclosures, I see other animals almost ready to be released including raccoons, a few geese and different types of ducks, as well as owls, skunks and foxes. Cooperman said in America, there are gray and red foxes, but the gray ones are more elusive. The red ones, introduced most likely by the Europeans, have more or less completely overrun the gray foxes.
Cooperman's day consists of feeding the baby birds, cleaning cages and enclosures, and making sure the animals are adjusting well to the different stages of their rehab.
"We move the animals from the nursery to hutches outside when they're ready. Then to a bigger enclosure where we do a soft release and eventually we 'evict' them," Cooperman joked.
Cooperman also spends time familiarizing herself with Scarlet Pearl the opossum, so the animal is used to her scent during public presentations. She's also been training Rosie to follow her around.
"He's very food motivated," Cooperman laughed.
Zimmer, Cooperman and I walk farther to the edge of the enclosure portion of RWS where most of the animals will be released soon. We all try to be as quiet as possible to not disturb the day-to-day activity of the animals. They seem scared of us, hiding under rocks and behind logs when possible, which is a good thing for the RWS. It means their rehabilitation is working and the animals are that much closer to being ready for release.
"We are working on expanding further," Zimmer told me, referring to the enclosures that cover three acres of the 19-acre property.
The rest of the property is just undeveloped land. Zimmer said with the amount of animals the sanctuary sees, it needs be able to build more structures for the critters in their care.
The sanctuary saw 820 animals come through its doors in 2018 and had a release rate of 65%. So far in 2019, the sanctuary has had over 600 animals come in seeking help before re-entering the wild.
As we walk back to the main building, in the heat of the June afternoon, Zimmer laughed and pointed up toward the roof. Despite the recent eviction of a raccoon, it often finds its way back to the sanctuary and is casually napping in the shade, near where young birds are loudly chirping, having moved from inside to outside.
The sanctuary is a nonprofit operated by two full-time employees, two part-time and at least a dozen volunteers and interns. They run on grants and donations from the public and, according to Zimmer, take in an any animal that requires their services. They can't take bears, eagles or invasive species due to regulations. Other than that, RWS — full of experienced employees and volunteers — is eager to help any critter in need.