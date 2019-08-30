In a perfect world, it should take Lynchburg firefighters about a minute to deploy a hose, run water through it and begin fighting a blaze.
However, at an emergency scene nothing ever is perfect, or really even ideal. That’s why during the course of the year, the Lynchburg Fire Department holds ongoing training sessions to ensure they can perform under less-than-perfect conditions.
“We are trying to make this about muscle memory. Getting folks comfortable doing it in ideal conditions so when the time does come it's second nature,” Captain Adam Morton, with the Lynchburg Fire Department, said in an email.
On a recent weekday morning, I was able to accompany some of Lynchburg’s finest as they practiced different hose deployment techniques, experiencing just a taste of the countless different skills they must master before they're firefighter ready. According to Morton, these techniques are what firefighters execute to get the hose ready for water once it has been unloaded from the truck.
There were three instructors there to train the crew of Engine Company 6 and myself: Morton, who was the lead facility instructor for that day, Fire Training Captain Bob Mays and Fire Master William Copes. According to Mays, there are 17 facility instructors who provide ongoing training sessions.
The first technique was the Accordion Forward. According to the instructors, it’s one of the simplest to execute, but requires ample space leading to the blaze and may not always be ideal.
This brought us to the V Split.
“The V Split is more prevalent when we have to [take the] hose backwards. The [Accordion] is going to be used more likely when we’re walking towards a door and we have a good distance to travel,” Morton said.
Once it came time to try the different techniques for myself, Morton and Mays walked me through the steps.
Mays started by placing the roughly 100 feet of hose onto my dominant shoulder, part one in any successful deployment. The crew didn't seem to bat an eye at the weight, which they had become accustomed to, while I tried my best to keep a straight face. Not overly heavy by any means, but still enough that I felt I had to be careful with it.
Mays instructed me to grab the nozzle with my dominant hand and any loop located halfway through the hose with the other. When packed in the manner it was that day, the hose is folded onto itself multiple times, which make several loops as it is layered back and forth, forming what should resemble a continuous "S" pattern from one end to the other.
I took a few labored steps forward while Mays held the opposite end of the hose.
I then dumped the layered sections off my shoulder, continuing to hold onto the nozzle and middle loop, while the rest formed a jumbled mess on the floor, or a big pile of “spaghetti” as Morton described it.
Mays then told me to continue moving forward, shaking out the hose as I went. Similar to how you would shake out a towel or a piece of wrinkled clothing, just with more enthusiasm. With that simple movement, what was a jumbled mess was now spread out, free of tangles that could form potential kinks. Just like your typical garden hose, kinks will prevent the flow of water, which wastes valuable time in an emergency situation.
According to Morton, "just the velocity of the water moving through the hose" when repeatedly starting and stopping the flow of water is enough to work out any kinks in the line.
We then practiced the V Split. I clutched half the length of hose connected to the nozzle in my dominant hand and what remained in the other. I dumped it off my shoulder just as before, but this time spreading my arms apart to keep the lengths of hose separate.
“When you lay them on the ground, the object is to lay it down and spread your arms apart and that gives you the ‘V,’” Mays said.
From there, he explained, I could either take the excess hose and continue to move toward the imaginary fire or away from it depending on which direction afforded me adequate space to unfold the rest of the it.
As I dragged the excess hose back, I accidentally took the coupling that connected the two lengths with it, but Mays pointed out this wasn’t an issue. With the rest of it untangled, all I had to do was bring the coupling with me as I approached the nozzle, which I had left in it's place when I dumped it off my shoulder.
According to the instructors, if successfully deployed, the nozzle and coupling should be at the front door with the firefighter when they're ready to go in. This ensures they can go into a structure with about 50 feet of hose, which Morton referred to as a “good start” that should let them reach the blaze inside.
To my surprise, it took what felt like a matter of minutes to unfold the hoses, getting faster with each attempt I completed.
Morton said these two techniques were chosen for training because they focused on ease of deployment. He also said they try to tailor the training to the needs of the engine company or station.
Engine Company 6 is “from the downtown district where houses are directly on top of the roads, so they’re not going to be carrying 200 foot of hose to the front door because their house only sits 35, 50 feet off the street,” Morton said. “So they can take the hose, do that [V Split] at the front door, then [take] it back to the road,” he said.
Even though I didn't have the chance to charge the hose with water myself, I was able to watch as Engine Company 6 put what they had practiced into action. They took their engine to the burn building located just a short 30-second walk from the training room. Once there, they ran the drill a few times, taking the hose off the truck, deploying it, charging it with water and entering the soot-covered structure. It all happened within minutes.
While facility training focused on hose deployment this month, they’ve worked during the year to practice several different skills with their crews, including firefighter safety and rescue and chainsaw safety.
Mays pointed out as part of training, the Lynchburg Fire Department will begin live burn drills in September. He said the live burn is the culmination of everything practiced up to that point.
“All this is a refresher in a controlled atmosphere,” he said. “Having [that controlled fire] is all about learning. Where we made mistakes, what we can improve. If they’re going to mess up, we want them to mess up out here. ... Here we can predict it, out there we can’t.”
Personally, I was more than happy to work with my pretend fires that day.
