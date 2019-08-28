A task force charged with identifying improvements and recommending changes in the Lynchburg City Schools system met for the first time Wednesday afternoon.
The 15-member task force on the future of education in the City of Lynchburg discussed organization of the group, how to best communicate between city and school officials throughout its tenure, and reviewed and revised descriptions and responsibilities of the six subcommittees.
The task force, which was chartered by the Lynchburg City Council on June 15, currently has an open seat due to a member withdrawing their participation. On Wednesday, the group discussed options for a replacement and is in the process of appointing a new member.
The subcommittees will study enrollment trends, operations and facilities, leading practices in education, programming and collaboration opportunities, finance and talent management.
“We will not write policy, we will not make personnel decisions,” said former mayor and task force chair Michael Gillette. “We will be a recommending body and our recommendations will go back to the authorities that created us.”
The subcommittees will pursue their given responsibilities over the coming months before presenting an interim report to city council on April 15, 2020. The task force will present its final recommendations on Nov. 15.
The task force also discussed best practices for working alongside and sharing gathered information with the city and LCS.
"We need to know what the city and the school system is already doing together,” said Reid Wodicka, deputy city manager and member of the task force's leadership team. “We want to ensure that everything that the city is doing is substantively and positively contributing to our public education environment. There needs to be a lot more working together.”
Other topics discussed at Wednesday's meeting included how to better recruit, train and maintain Lynchburg's educators, ways to serve the city's transient population who may be at a disadvantage in the schools, and terminology used when describing the achievement gap.
"I think it's ... important that we are intentional about language," said task force member Owen Cardwell, who suggested using "opportunity gap" as a more accurate term for achievement gap.
The task force was also given a page on the city's website detailing members and their email addresses, meeting times and a portal for community input.
The next task force meeting will be Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Central Virginia Governor's School.