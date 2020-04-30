Sweet Briar College file

In this May 13, 2015 file photo, Sweet Briar equestrian seniors take part in the yearly tradition of senior ride, during which the students are allowed to take their horses on campus and run freely. 

 The News & Advance file

Sweet Briar College President Meredith Woo announced the college plans to resume in-person instruction in the fall.

Woo said the college’s 3,200-acre campus allows social distancing to be “reasonably” enforced. The college’s facilities allow all students to have single rooms, she said.

In the fall, COVID-19 testing will be in place at the college, according to the announcement, and health care services will be provided to students using telemedicine and residential care. Food services at the college will be provided while maintaining social distancing and sanitizing.

Woo’s announcement this week said the college will keep its classes small, allowing students to “maintain appropriate distancing.” The college also plans to offer hybrid or remote instruction for students who need it.

“We miss our students and look forward to welcoming them home,” Woo said.

Classes for the fall semester are set to begin on Aug. 20.

Photos: Looking back at Sweet Briar College

On March 3, 2015, the board of directors of Sweet Briar College in Amherst County announced the school would close that August, citing financial struggles. Students, alumnae and other supporters rallied, taking the matter to court. In June 2015, Virginia's attorney general announced a mediated settlement had been reached--the school would remain open with new leadership and millions of dollars raised.

Here's a look in photos at the impact of the 2015 events.

