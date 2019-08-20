World War II veteran George Rogers — who survived more than three years as a prisoner of war — weighed only 85 pounds when he returned to the United States in 1945. A doctor told the then 26-year-old he would most likely not keep his teeth, have children or live past 45.
Rogers never lost his teeth, had five children, and lived to see 100.
Rogers, who lived in the Timberlake area, died Aug. 17 at his residence.
"He was loving, caring and the best dad in the world to all five of us," Rogers' daughter, Christine Tidwell, said Tuesday. "We couldn't have asked for a better father."
Rogers, who joined the armed forces at 22, survived the Bataan Death March in April 1942. That month, the U.S. surrendered the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines to the Japanese. About 75,000 Filipino and American troops were forced to march 65 miles to prison camps in intense heat and under harsh treatment from the Japanese guards. Thousands died.
Rogers then was held for about three and a half years in prisoner-of-war camps in the Philippines and Japan and forced to work at a steel plant in southern Japan.
During his years of captivity, Rogers was given meager food rations and sometimes beaten. However, he said he harbored "no hard feelings" toward his captors.
"Just like we do what we're told to do as far as the Army is concerned, your (Japanese) men do the same thing. They tell them to do it, they do it," Rogers said in a 2015 interview with The News & Advance. "Other than that, I think we lived."
In 2015, Rogers was invited to return to Japan by the Japanese government, which was his first trip back since the war. During his trip, the Japanese government requested the eight POWs on the excursion write a short three-minute speech describing their experience in the camps.
“I want to give a different approach, they [the Japanese] weren’t animals,” Rogers said in his speech.
After the war — despite his doctor's projection of a short life expectancy — Rogers married, fathered five children and became a successful businessman, serving as Liberty University's chief financial officer from 1974 to 2000. LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. worked in the office next to Rogers for 20 years.
"He and I worked together when I went to work for Liberty as general counsel," Falwell said Tuesday. "We really hit it off and he always went out of his way to make you feel appreciated."
Falwell said he respected Rogers' commitment to the university's finances, even though it earned him the nickname "Mr. No."
"George came to the university at a time when it was struggling financially," Falwell said. "He would turn down any expenditure that he didn't see as necessary and I think that is why me and George got along so well. He didn't take any chances when it came to Liberty's finances."
Falwell said Rogers continued to serve Liberty University after his retirement in 2000.
"I could call him the day before or the day of a big event and tell him I needed him and he wouldn't hesitate to be there," Falwell said. "He not only came to this year's CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference] at Liberty, but he insisted that he went on stage and actually got out of his wheelchair when he was up there. He was an incredible man."
Rogers also was a familiar face at the Monument Terrace troop rally that has been a steady presence in downtown Lynchburg on Fridays for years and served as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, 2017 — the first the city hosted in almost 80 years.
"He was my local hero," said Steve Bozeman, vice president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. "He was a mentor to me and was a person I really looked up to.
"I would have to say if I could be anyone else, I would be him," Bozeman said.
Bozeman said he was "deeply honored" to receive the George Rogers Champion of Freedom Award — which is given annually by Liberty University to a man or woman who served in the United States armed forces and went above the call of duty, displaying extraordinary heroism while serving. Rogers was the award's first recipient in 2010; Bozeman received the award in 2011.
"It was very humbling to receive that award a year after he did," Bozeman said. "George Rogers was a wonderful example of someone that lived his life in service to others. He served his country, Liberty University and his community. He was definitely one of a kind."
Tidwell said her father was equally committed to his family.
"Even as he neared the end those big hands of his would pat our head in comfort," Tidwell said. "We all thought that when our mother died four years ago, our dad would go soon after. However, he hung on another four years. He is at peace now and is happy and we are happy they are together again."
A memorial service for Rogers will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the church in Rogers' memory.