A new class hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation aims to prepare hikers for the worst.
Dubbed “Survival Saturday,” the four-hour-long course held at Ivy Creek Park for the first time Saturday instructed participants in the basic skills needed to brave the wilderness in the event they get lost or injured along a secluded mountain trail.
Over the course of the morning and early afternoon, a pair of naturalists taught a group of eight women how to build a fire, purify water and navigate the woods with a map and compass.
“We think it's really necessary to stress the importance of survival skills, especially for individuals who are going out adventuring and exploring,” said Hannah Rathje, a senior recreation specialist who led the course. “Hopefully, this class will allow people to feel more comfortable, so they're more likely to go out and explore.”
Saturday's class, which cost $20 to take part, was open to participants ages 16 and up.
After teaching the group how to properly pack for an excursion in the woods, Rathje brought the class to a wooded hillside near Ivy Creek Park’s Clemmons Lake. The group was then tasked with building an emergency shelter out of fallen tree limbs and leaves.
Using the A-frame model, the group stacked branches along a fallen tree trunk and lined the structure with leaves to keep out rain and to block wind gusts.
It was the first time Bedford County resident Joanne East had ever tried her hand at crafting a makeshift shelter. East was joined in the class by three of her close friends who hoped to learn safety tips before hiking nearby stretches of the Appalachian Trail.
“We thought this class might give us some useful knowledge if we ever find ourselves in a bind,” she said.
Among the most challenging elements of Survival Saturday was the knot-tying lesson, which required students to master complex hitches, braids and coils.
“Knots are essential because you can do so many different things with them,” Rathje said. “You can secure branches for a shelter, you can tie down your tarp, heck, you can create a splint with a knot if you have the proper materials.”
In addition to teaching participants how to clean stream water with filters and iodine tablets, Rathje instructed the group of would-be survivalists how to light a fire with a piece of flint. She also showed the class how to navigate rugged terrain with topographical maps and a protractor compass.
“If you don't know how to use that map and compass, you're done for,” Rathje said. “You could be lost for quite some time without figuring out your bearings.”
For Cindy Mangrum, an enthusiast of the outdoors, the class offered peace of mind. If she ever finds herself stranded in the woods, she'll know how to get out of the situation.
"[The class] reinforced a little bit of what I already knew and now I can build upon it," she said.
If there was one piece of advice Rathje could make sure sticks with her students, its a fairly simple one: always have enough water.
“Bring more than what you think you’re going to need,” Rathje urged. “You never know.”
Parks and Rec plans to host a second Survival Saturday next year. Though a date has not yet been set, organizers said the class could be held in the early spring.
