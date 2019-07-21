A summer thunderstorm struck the Lynchburg area hard Sunday afternoon, leaving behind a littering of damaged trees and downed power lines.
The storm, which hit shortly before 3 p.m. severed power to more than 12,000 people at its height. National Weather Service warnings issued just before warned the clouds building in the sky were packed with winds, heavy rain, hail and lightning.
As the storm waned and the lightning dissipated, area residents started to assess and clean up the damage.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, about 5,000 Appalachian Power customers in the Lynchburg region remained without power.
