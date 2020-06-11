Lynchburg City Schools will offer virtual tours of Lynchburg, Virginia, the United States and the world for students of all grade levels this summer through its LCS Summer Staycation program.

Designed to provide digital enrichment opportunities for students and families, “Staycation” activities will be posted to the division’s website weekly beginning Monday. Students and families will be encouraged to go on a virtual vacation and participate in activities to learn about the history, wildlife, art and more that each place has to offer.

Allison Jordan, an instructional supervisor, said LCS staff began re-imagining how summer school would look this year following the school shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unsure if brick-and-mortar schools would be able to open in the summer, she said, they opted to create a virtual experience for students and their families to utilize as a resource for extended enrichment.

Activities for each tour location encompass the core academic subjects of reading, writing, math, science and social studies, but are not graded or required.

Participants will be encouraged to record their “travels” in passports that will be available where meals are distributed: at the division’s four command centers and six community centers.

Jordan said the division hopes to work with families who do not have access to internet or resources needed to take the virtual vacations in order to make the program accessible to as many families as possible.

