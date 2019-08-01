Five Lynchburg city schools will have new principals or assistant principals as the new school year starts this month.
Kelly Bivens will take the helm of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation as principal as a result of Dani Rule becoming the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation.
Bivens has served as the lead instructional coach at Dearington since 2017.
Before serving at Dearington, Bivens was a fifth grade teacher at T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation and a third grade teacher at Linkhorne Elementary School.
Rule served as principal at Dearington for six years. Before then, he was the assistant principal at Bedford Hills Elementary School.
Daphney Harvey will also be new to Dunbar Middle School as the assistant principal.
Harvey was most recently a math coach at Tye River Elementary School and served as a third grade math teacher at the Nelson County Elementary School from August 2017 to June 2018. She was a sixth grade math teacher at Brookville Middle School in Campbell County for 10 years.
Jason Clark is the new assistant principal at Heritage High School where he served as the instructor for video technology since 2018. He also taught at Heritage as a career and technical education teacher from 1994 to 2007.
Kathy Dills will be the new assistant principal for Linkhorne Middle School.
Dills comes from Bedford County Public Schools where she served as Liberty High School principal as well as an assistant principal at Liberty High School from 2008 to 2014. She was also a lead special education teacher for three years in Bedford and a special education teacher in Roanoke County Public Schools from 1992 to 2005.
Brian Hofmann is Linkhorne Elementary School's new assistant principal.
Hofmann comes from Appomattox Middle School where he was a teacher since 2009 and a department chair since 2012. He was also a member of the school leadership team, a mentor teacher and head swim coach at Appomattox County High School.