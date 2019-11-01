A student was remanded to law enforcement Friday after being found with a handgun on the campus of Nelson County High School, the county sheriff's office said.

After officials were notified that the student had the weapon, administrators and the school resource officer sequestered the student and recovered the handgun, Sheriff David Hill's office said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

"No known threats were made to either students or staff as a result of this incident," the sheriff's office said.

"As always the safety for our school community is a top priority and we will do all within our power to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all."

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

