The Virginia Department of Health reported on its website Thursday that 94 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19. That's an increase of 17 over the 77 reported at noon on Wednesday.

In addition to that, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported on Wednesday afternoon it has one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Albemarle County and two new cases in the city of Charlottesville. 

A total of 1,923 people have been tested for the virus, VDH said, adding that 19 people are hospitalized. There have been two deaths attributed to the virus in Virginia.

There are no positive cases in Lynchburg or its surrounding counties.

This is the breakdown of cases according to the VDH website, with Thomas Jefferson Health District's three new cases added:

17 - Arlington County

16 - Fairfax County

14 - James City County

11 - Prince William County

6 - Chesterfield County

5 - Loudoun County

4 - Alexandria

4 - Virginia Beach

3 - Richmond

3 - Henrico County

3 - Charlottesville

2 - Stafford County

1 - Albemarle County

1 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Prince Edward County

1 - Goochland County

1 - Hanover County

1 - Harrisonburg

1 - York County

1 - Williamsburg

1 - Charles City County

(This is breaking news. This story will be update. The Richmond Times Dispatch contributed.)

