Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder plans to seek a second term on the Lynchburg City Council, according to his campaign.
In a statement, Wilder, the longtime executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center, said he hopes to build on the accomplishments of his first four years on council.
“I am proud of the hard work that has been done and what we have accomplished to ensure that Lynchburg continues to move forward,” Wilder said. “And, as I continue to work for the betterment of our City, I have made it perfectly clear that Ward II will not be neglected under my watch.”
A graduate of E.C. Glass High School, Wilder obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia State University and a master’s degree in counseling from Lynchburg College. He served for 10 years as an auditor for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and spent nine years on the Lynchburg School Board.
Wilder has not yet drawn any challengers in the race. The election will be held May 5.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
