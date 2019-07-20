Virginia officials have responded to a lawsuit over the transfer and feeding of a Central Virginia Training Center resident, saying she can’t ask for the court’s enforcement of a settlement agreement requiring her to be moved from the center.
The Rutherford Institute is pursuing a lawsuit against Governor Ralph Northam, state health officials and CVTC Director Dick Roberts on behalf of Alisha Gupta. Gupta has a disability that prohibits her from caring for herself and has lived at CVTC for 17 years.
She’s among the last of CVTC’s residents who are in the process of transferring to other living arrangements, as per a 2012 settlement agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the state which requires them to be moved to homes that are closer to the community.
Gupta’s parents agreed to have her transferred to Hiram Davis Medical Center in Petersburg, where other CVTC residents with severe disabilities have ended up. According to numbers from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, a total of 26 residents from training centers statewide have moved to Hiram Davis since October 2011.
Gupta’s father, Atul Gupta, initially filed the suit in April. In his complaint, he said staff at the centers said they’d be changing his daughter’s diet from a “natural food diet” CVTC had been feeding her without mechanical assistance to a “synthetic formula” given to her using a feeding machine.
The proposed new diet, the lawsuit claims, goes against Alisha Gupta’s Jain Hindu beliefs, which her parents have raised her on. Those beliefs include traditions of “a strict lacto-vegetarian [diet]” and consumption of food by hand, not machine, according to an amended complaint from the Guptas.
The complaint is broken into four counts. One asks for “enforcement of the settlement agreement” that the state reached with the U.S. Department of Justice.
The suit claims Alisha Gupta’s proposed diet change and transfer not only violate her religious beliefs, they “fail to conform to the standards set forth in the said Settlement Agreement.”
In its response, filed by an assistant attorney with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office earlier this month, the state cites the settlement agreement that “precludes any ‘person or entity [from] assert[ing] any claim or right as a beneficiary or protected class under this Settlement Agreement in any separate action.”
Because of that, the state moved to dismiss that count within the complaint.
The state’s response mentions an independent reviewer’s reports that monitor compliance with the settlement agreement as continuing litigation from that civil case. One such report was released last month.
The News & Advance reached out to The Rutherford Institute about the reports, and attorneys working with the nonprofit said they haven't been in touch with the independent reviewer, nor has the reviewer reached out to them about considering Alisha Gupta's treatment.
"...The continuing oversight of the Settlement Agreement is important in determining the standards the Commonwealth is subject to under the Agreement," they wrote. "If there is a breach of the standards the Commonwealth has committed to, then Alisha should be able to claim a violation of the standards.
Other than following a vegetarian diet for Alisha Gupta, CVTC hasn’t “agreed to follow any specific religious traditions” for her, according to the response.
“Alisha will be provided a 100% plant-based organic formula diet, which will be delivered through her feeding tube by a health care provider without the use of a machine,” the response states. “In contrast to Alisha’s current diet, the diet she will receive at [Hiram Davis] is not synthetic and is specifically designed to meet the nutritional requirements of an adult with Alisha's needs.”
That diet “advances compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of accommodating any religious practice [Gupta] may have,” the response states before asking for dismissal of the lawsuit.
The Guptas’ requested diet “is based on a motivation other than her sincerely held religious beliefs,” it continues, adding that the Guptas have other residential options for their daughter.
Gupta said he could not comment on the pending litigation.
The case is scheduled for a bench trial next April.