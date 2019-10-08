A train struck and killed a woman walking on tracks near U.S. 460 and Mt. Athos Road Tuesday, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the pedestrian fatality at 5:08 p.m. The release said the woman, who was not identified pending notification of kin, was struck by an eastbound CSX train that was not able to stop in time. She died at the scene.

VSP is investigating; additional information was unavailable Tuesday evening.

- Caroline Glickman

