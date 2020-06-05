The Virginia State Police on Friday issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a girl missing from Nelson County since Thursday night.
Azalia Berrian, 14, was last seen on Russell Way in Afton at about 8 p.m. Thursday. She is autistic, and is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-foot-5 and 178 pounds. She may be wearing a black shirt with orange shorts and pink tennis shoes.
According to a news release from VSP, Azalia is considered to be in danger because she is autistic. Her disappearance "poses a credible threat to her health and safety," as determined by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, which requested VSP issue the alert.
The sheriff's office asked people in the area of Swannanoa, the tourist attraction near the border with Augusta County on the northwest side of Nelson County, to be on the lookout for the child. Anyone with information about Azalia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at (434) 263-7050.
