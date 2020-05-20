Virginia State Police - stock image

An 83-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle Wednesday at about 2:46 p.m. in Bedford County.

According to a release from state police, Herbert Nelson Martin, of Bedford, was driving a 2004 Kubota RTZ900 across state Route 714 near state Route 784 and failed to yield to an oncoming 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Russel K. Alden, of Bedford.

Martin died at the scene. Alden, 60, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Virginia State Police Trooper T.J. Sica is investigating. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist.

- Ray Jarvis

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments