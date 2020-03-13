A push from two area lawmakers for a state budget amendment to secure money in the upcoming state budget to begin the process to pay off the outstanding debt of the Central Virginia Training Center fell short in the General Assembly.
However, a study is planned to inventory those buildings for the potential disposition of those properties that is set to bring forward cost estimates when submitted Nov. 5.
CVTC, a state-run facility for residents with disabilities, is set to close at the end of June after more than a century of operation in Amherst County. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, was chief patron of an amendment to the state budget for defeasance, a financing strategy for repaying loans, of outstanding bonds for CVTC, and sought $6.5 million each year for the next two years.
An August 2018 report from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which currently operates the about 350-acre site on Colony Road in Madison Heights, indicated outstanding bonds on CVTC are estimated at about $22 million for fiscal year 2021, according to the state’s online legislative information system.
Newman said Friday the House of Delegates decided to look at the issue and hold off on providing money for the measure so an inventory could be done of the campus. The General Assembly directed DBHDS to collaborate with the Virginia Department of General Services to establish a work group to inventory vacant and surplus properties and develop a plan for deposition.
The plan shall include various cost options for demolition of buildings, environmental remediation, options to fund bond defeasance costs or other expenses necessary to prepare the property to be sold or used for a different purpose. The study also will include vacant buildings at the Southern Virginia Mental Health Institution in Marion and the former Southern Virginia Training Center in Petersburg.
Newman said in a previous interview paying off the debt at CVTC is a fundamental priority as the state prepares to transfer the property to the Virginia Department of General Services and Lynchburg area officials work to have the site redeveloped. Without paying off the bonds the property is in danger of staying untouched for years, he said.
In a phone interview Friday, he said is hopeful the study will produce results in moving forward measures to have the property ready so if a new buyer is interested the outstanding debt won't be a hindrance to selling it.
He was a proponent of keeping a form of operation available at the CVTC site for the most vulnerable of patients, but legislation in last year's General Assembly session failed to do that. "We unfortunately have lost that battle," Newman said.
Now he wants the state to do the right thing by helping position the site so it can redevelop successfully in the future, including removing the "scars" of some dilapidated structures among the roughly 90 or so on the campus.
"The land itself could be very, very productive land for Central Virginia," Newman said.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, also supported the measure and said Friday paying off the outstanding debt is a major component of the CVTC site getting sold to a new buyer.
"It's going to be a multi-year process," Peake said of the state working to study the matter and decide on how to move forward.
Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the outstanding debt encumbers the property and until it is settled would require whoever takes it over to use it for a public purpose, which could hinder the prospect of private sector interest.
Rodgers has said finding a future use for the site is a major priority for the future of Madison Heights and the Lynchburg region.
The site was once the county's largest employer with well in excess of 1,000 workers. According to DBHDS spokeswoman Meghan McGuire, CVTC has seven residents remaining as of March 9 and 73 employees remaining. The employment count is expected to drop to 49 by March 25, McGuire wrote in an email Friday.
