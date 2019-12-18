A man will serve 20 years in prison for stabbing his neighbor at the James Crossing apartments multiple times.
Jamel Owen Davis, 34, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Sept. 22, 2018 stabbing.
Officers responded to the apartment complex that night to find a resident suffering from significant stab wounds to his stomach, upper thigh, hand, tricep and neck. He also bore several smaller defensive cuts from trying to ward off the attack, according to prosecutor Jessica Vormwald.
The victim told officers Davis bumped into him in an apartment breezeway and he asked Davis where his manners were. Davis cursed at him, then attacked him when he voiced objection to Davis’ verbal abuse.
Davis was arrested soon after the stabbing and told a detective he got into a fight with the man and stabbed him in self defense, according to a release from the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. At the time, he had no visible injuries.
The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment and has suffered multiple complications since, the release states.
At Davis’ sentencing hearing Wednesday, the victim said he went through months of rehab and was hospitalized twice in the past three months because of complications from his injuries, the release states. He said he has scars and ongoing pain from his wounds and could have “increased risk of digestive complications” because of trauma to his intestines.
This wasn’t the first time Davis has stabbed someone. In 2014, he was sentenced to a little over a year in jail for stabbing a different man in the chest twice.
According to evidence in that case, he met the man at the door to his girlfriend’s home and started fighting with him, believing the man was having an affair with his girlfriend. He was convicted of unlawful wounding, since investigators believed he pulled out the knife during the fight while acting in self-defense.
Davis was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 40 years in prison with 20 of those years suspended.
