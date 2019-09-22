St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Bedford County celebrated its 175th year in operation with a homecoming party Sunday. About 60 people celebrated the founding of the church, which took place in 1844. John Sales, senior warden of the church, said the first minister was Rev. Nelson Sale, who is buried behind the church.
