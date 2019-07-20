Joey Ballagh, 19, walks around holding the hand of Nate West one July Sunday at Waymaker Church. He says hello to every single person he catches the eye of. He holds out his hand to shake theirs, a wide smile spreading across his face.
He is undoubtedly one of the most popular among the social butterflies in the building.
He creates joy to everyone he meets. He is a Joymaker.
“I’m sure there are tough days at home and there are challenges but when you see Joey and he just walks up and says, ‘Hi, how are you doing?' He’s a Joymaker,” said Matt Weaver, director of the church's Waykids program for kids from 4 weeks old to fourth grade.
Ballagh starts his Sunday mornings walking down to the middle school ministry room at the church in Bedford County on Cavalier Circle to worship as the music plays and lights flash.
Ballagh, who is diagnosed with autism, is part of the church’s “Joymakers” program, held each Sunday for children with special needs.
The program, initially named “Transition,” began about five or six years ago for children at the church located in Jefferson Forest High School who Weaver said were developing typically but might have been distracting to others in the kids program.
He said other kids were unable to fully engage and learn because there might be another kid in the class screaming, crying or unable to settle down.
“And you’ve got a small group leader trying to sit in a circle and tell kids about Jesus, you can’t do that if you’ve got a kid doing back flips over here and another one screaming,” he said.
Weaver said the church wanted to create a team that could help kids going through similar rough days.
“We thought we would transition them out of the classroom, calm them down, behavior redirection if you will and then get them back in the room,” he said.
From the “Transition” program, Weaver said “Joymakers” was formed when the church, formerly called Brentwood, was rebranded as Waymaker Church this year.
The kids program is set up so children in each age group have a classroom to play and learn in. In addition, there is a separate room for Joymakers, but Weaver said that doesn’t mean kids with special needs are bound to that room.
If Weaver and other leaders feel the child is able to participate in a classroom program without being a distraction to other kids, they might be placed there for part of the morning or even the entire morning.
“Every kid’s different, every diagnosis is different. Every kid interacts differently so some kids go straight to the [Joymakers] room,” Weaver said.
Hope Chambers, a member of the church since 2007, said very few churches in the area are equipped to handle the needs of children like her son, Kayden, 5, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 2.
Kayden’s challenges lie primarily with his speech, social skills and difficulty following directions, so finding a caretaker to not only look after him but also love him is tricky, his mother said.
Chambers has two other children, Charlotte, 4, and Olivia, 10, who is diagnosed with has spinal spina bifida.
If Chambers and her husband, KJ, want to go out for a date, they usually call on family members, but that doesn’t usually apply on Sunday mornings when they are hoping to attend church.
“Church is such an enormous part of our support and emotional and spiritual health and not knowing if we would be able to continue attending church because he needed care during that time … that would be heart wrenching if we had to give up that spiritual part of our life,” she said.
When the church created the Joymakers program, it was the greatest gift she could have received, Chambers said.
“I know every week that he is not only being looked after but he’s also with people who love him, which is all anyone wants, knowing they are loved and safe and I have full confidence in that every week,” she said.
On average, about six Joymakers attend the church each week ranging in age from 3 to 19.
The church operates on the philosophy of acceptance of people no matter their background, said Weaver.
“It doesn’t matter what your special need is, we’re going to serve families and while we’re serving Kayden, we’re serving Hope and KJ," he said.
In some cases, staff members will do a home visit with the kids to learn more about them and what their specific needs are.
“We just talk to mom and dad and find out what their triggers are, what makes them happy and seeing how they interact and engage,” Weaver said. “What’s a good moment, what’s a bad moment, because we have to be prepared to handle that in a school that’s not designed for this.”
The Joymakers room is pretty much just a regular art classroom in the high school, but church members have taken measures to transform the space into an area that is comfortable for the kids who use it. Black drapes hang on each of the four walls and a mini hammock swing hangs from the ceiling.
Weaver said a lot of autistic kids love the feeling of the hammock because it feels like a tight hug from a toy. Some kids are known to tear toys apart so they are given harder objects to play with. Other items include noise-cancelling headphones and fidget spinners to help keep their minds occupied.
“It’s really whatever the kid needs that is specific to them, this is how we treat them,” he said. “Because these kids, you can’t force them into a box. You can’t say, well you’re 4 so you’re going into the 4-year-old room. It doesn’t work that way.”
One of the biggest challenges Weaver has is finding volunteers to staff the Joymakers room and to love the kids on what is typically their day off. The church conducts interviews and background checks on anyone working with children.
The relationships built between a volunteer and kid can take several weeks, he said.
Jessica Putnam, a special education teacher in Amherst County, has been a volunteer with the Joymakers since the beginning of June but is also a special education teacher in Amherst County. The two environments are tremendously different though, she said.
She said she has felt so much compassion, understanding and empathy toward the families of these children.
“I’ve always felt a calling to work with kids in general but especially this population of kids because they’re also like us, trying to find their way and what works for them,” she said. “Your heart goes out to the families that do this every day, so the hour and a half that we give them that break so they can worship, that’s why we do it.”
Hope Chambers said it is an incredible sacrifice for the volunteers to give up their free time and weekends to serve families like hers.
“Parents of special needs children often don’t get any kind of break,” she said. “And knowing someone will give up their precious free time each week to love our children in spite of their challenges, it’s just unbelievable. It’s unexpected in a world where, for the most part, people are looking out for themselves and how to enrich their own lives.”