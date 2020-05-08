After 10 years on Appomattox Town Council, Mary Lou Spiggle is seeking her sixth term.
Spiggle, 72, said she wants to continue to listen to and represent Appomattox citizens by promoting and supporting business, both big and small, and helping to grow the local economy, should she win another two-year term.
Among her other priorities is continuing to make improvements to the water and sewer infrastructure and keeping the new system working as efficiently as possible. She wants to see the completion of the current project to shut down the 70-year-old trickling filter plant on the south side of town, off Church Street.
She also hopes to keep taxes low, bring jobs to the community and provide tax relief for town residents by continually working to maintain fiscally conservative practices and retaining a strong “rainy day fund.”
In her time on council, Spiggle said she is proudest of projects like the upgrades to the Kiddie Park on Hunter Street and the improvements to the Meadowlark neighborhood — a project funded by the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant program.
She is excited to see improvements along Main, Church and Court streets after the town was awarded $700,000 in grant money for downtown revitalization, a project she said she has been a part of since the beginning.
Spiggle has lived in Appomattox since 1968, and raised her family here.
“I love my town, and I love the wonderful people who live here,” Spiggle said. “I want to see us grow even stronger and better.”
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Spiggle has filed all of her paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
