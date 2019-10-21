As demands for broadband grow in Appomattox County, residents hoped to see the third primary electrical provider in the county fill the void of underserved and unserved areas. But despite growing demands, Southside Electric Cooperative announced Monday steep project costs are preventing them from moving forward with broadband at this time.
Mark Thomas, the community relations coordinator for Altavista-based Southside Electric Cooperative, appeared before the Appomattox Board of Supervisors on Monday night.
Thomas stressed that Southside Electric understands the need for broadband in rural Virginia, but such a project is not currently feasible. As they watch Central Virginia Electric Cooperative begin to pursue a 450-mile fiber optic network in Appomattox County, he has fielded many calls and questions from people in Southside Electric’s service area.
“It’s a good question: why aren’t we doing the same thing?” Thomas said. “And the answer is quite simple: dollars and cents.”
After hiring a consultant to look into the feasibility of Southside Electric offering broadband service for its 55,000 homes and businesses — about 48,000 members across 18 counties — the consultant came back with a price tag of $220 million.
“For us at this time, the estimated revenue from broadband doesn’t support the level of debt that would be required to provide the service,” Thomas said. “Quite frankly, it would jeopardize our financial stability to take on that much debt, and would require significant rate increases on all of our members to fund a broadband project.”
Averaging about six members per square mile across its coverage area, Southside Electric serves a largely rural population, 90% of which is residential. It is estimated about four in 10 service members would be willing to use the broadband service, if provided.
Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams asked Thomas to come before the board after being approached by several residents, particularly from the southern and eastern ends of the county, inquiring about Southside Electric’s ability to provide broadband services to the citizens.
Many of them were from Supervisor Chad Millner’s district, Falling River. During the past six to eight months, Millner estimated board members had heard from 50 to 60 residents from across the county hoping to gain broadband through Southside Electric’s services.
“This gives us a baseline to start the conversation, too,” Adams said. “We were waiting on Southside Electric’s feasibility study to see what the outcome of it is, and from there [we can] continue to seek services, maybe from private providers.”
Thomas said Southside Electric has not “dropped the issue” of providing broadband or internet, as it is a constant conversation between its board of directors and management teams. They will continue to explore new technology, grant money, viable broadband options and partnerships to help find a “meaningful long term solution.”
Millner said the board would be willing to continue working with Southside Electric to explore all broadband options across the county.
The Appomattox Board of Supervisors will next meet Nov. 7 in a joint meeting with the school board.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.