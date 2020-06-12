Fourteen residents and three staff members at Oakwood Manor, Centra Health System’s skilled nursing facility in the town of Bedford have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 25, Tracy Jennings, managing director of senior care services for Centra, said Thursday. The facility has approximately 90 residents and 175 staff members.
Patients and staff at Oakwood Manor will now be regularly tested until there are no cases in the facility.
COVID-19 tests of residents at Centra’s three other nursing facilities — Fairmont Crossing in Amherst County, The Summit and Guggenheimer in Lynchburg — have so far come back negative, Jennings said.
The Central Virginia Health District has been working with Centra on contact tracing for the Oakwood Manor cases.
“When a provider receives a positive test result from a patient, we are notified as soon as possible of that test result,” Lindsey Cawood, population health manager and public information officer for the Lynchburg Health Department, part of the Central Virginia Health District said.
At Oakwood Manor, two residents began showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus on May 25 and were tested that same day, Jennings said. Two days later, all 90 residents and 175 staff members were tested for the virus. The first tests yielded positive results for nine residents and two staff members.
On June 3, all Oakwood Manor residents and staff were re-tested, Jennings said. Of those test results, two additional residents and one more staff member tested positive, bringing the total positive cases to 11 residents and three staff members.
The third round of testing from Tuesday and Wednesday of this week brought the total positive cases up to 14 residents, with two staff members still testing positive.
One of the three sick staff members has had two negative tests and is recovering. One sick staff member remains asymptomatic while still testing positive. A third staff member remains ill and continues testing positive, Jennings said Friday.
Those who tested positive for the virus were immediately isolated on Oakwood Manor's COVID unit, and any staff interacting directly with those patients wore more personal protective equipment (PPE), including N-95 masks, face shields, and full gowns, Jennings said. The cases were then reported to all appropriate regulatory agencies as required, including VDH and the CDC. Family members of residents were also notified, and have been kept in constant communication with Oakwood Manor throughout the outbreak.
Diane Ludwig, Centra's Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations, said Centra tries to be as transparent about COVID in its system as possible, usually holding weekly press conferences to share the latest news. No press conferences have been held since the outbreak at Oakwood Manor due to recent protests.
"It’s just a product of timing," Ludwig said. "It was nothing intentional. We work really hard to be as transparent as we can about COVID."
Thirteen residents remain isolated and in stable condition on the COVID unit at Oakwood Manor, and one is receiving care at Lynchburg General Hospital, Jennings said. She added that one resident is recovering and has since tested negative for COVID-19 twice, but is remaining isolated until recovery is more thorough.
Not every infected individual at Oakwood Manor has shown symptoms or become seriously ill, Jennings said. Some patients remained asymptomatic, not knowing they had the virus and may have spread it to others. Regular testing is one of the best ways to monitor and control the spread, according to Jennings.
“We’ll keep testing until everybody is negative,” Jennings said.
Jennings said she is a “huge advocate” for ongoing testing of staff in particular, as they are the only ones who go in and out of the facility and may be exposed to the coronavirus elsewhere. “That’s the ongoing variable,” she said. “Testing, and ongoing testing and widespread testing continues to be something the Commonwealth will continue to expand, hopefully.”
On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health’s Central Virginia Health District reported 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bedford County, making it the second-highest locality in the district after Lynchburg. The district includes Amherst, Appomattox,Campbell and Bedford counties in addition to Lynchburg. There have been two COVID-19 deaths in Bedford County, according to VDH data.
Bedford County has seen a serious spike in cases over the last couple of weeks, according to VDH data.
On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released results of a survey showing 95,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by nursing homes across the U.S., with 1,443 of those cases in Virginia. The survey also found there have been 481 deaths in Virginia nursing homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.