In order to combat the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 47 part-time Lynchburg City employees have been furloughed, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek announced Friday. Svrcek called the decision — the result of an anticipated $5 million revenue shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year — “heart breaking.”
“The pandemic has adversely affected local government financially just as it has affected both our local business community and our residents,” Svrcek said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. According to Lynchburg City Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt, many of the furloughed employees were from the parks and recreation and library departments. Witt said those two areas have had to cease programming and cannot offer services during the pandemic due to the recommendations regarding social distancing.
“We really looked at what people didn’t have work at this time because of the virus,” Witt said.
According to budget documents to be presented to the Lynchburg City Council at its Tuesday meeting, the reduction in salary and benefit funds from these furloughs alone will save the city over $210,000. Witt said employee furloughs will last through the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
Sterling Wilder, city council member from Ward II, said Svrcek informed the council members of the furloughs before Friday’s announcement. Wilder said he trusts Svrcek made the best decision for the city.
“I feel for all those who have been furloughed and those who have lost jobs,” Wilder said. “Considering the drop in the revenue, [Svrcek] had to do what she felt was best so the city could continue to be strong and livable.”
Marilyn Martin, director of the Lynchburg Public Library, said Svrcek conferred with department heads regarding the “tough decision” to move forward with potential furloughs. Martin said she thinks the library’s part-time employees who have been furloughed were understanding of that decision.
“When we are closed to the public we have different kinds of work,” Martin said. “We do have work, but not necessarily enough work for everyone. The jobs that are part-time are more primarily focused on public service.”
Martin said the library closed in the middle of March and only offered curbside book pickup for a short time after that. They discontinued that service as the public was advised to stay home.
Full-time library employees are still working, processing materials and completing routine material maintenance, Martin said. The children’s department is working to offer some services daily online with resources such as Facebook Live.
Part-time jobs had already been affected by the cancellation of services, Witt said.
As of March 25, Lynchburg Parks & Rec closed all facilities and canceled all programs and classes through April 30, with the exception of parks and trails. All city basketball courts were closed indefinitely as of March 27. In addition to furloughing employees, Svrcek will recommend that the city council rescind funds from the current year’s budget in order to combat the anticipated $5 million loss this fiscal year.
In addition to recommending the city rescind $1.5 million from Lynchburg City Schools funding, Svrcek will also recommend rescinding half a million dollars in Greater Lynchburg Transit Company funding; $338,000 in city of Lynchburg operating expenses; $382,350 in city of Lynchburg reserves for contingencies and half a million dollars reserved for the Education Task Force, a group established by the Lynchburg City School Board and city council that is comprised of members of the Lynchburg community to guide the development of a vision for the school system.
Svrcek will make that recommendation to the council at its meeting Tuesday. A public hearing will be held to consider amending the 2020 budget following the 4 p.m. meeting on April 14.
Witt said the effects of the pandemic on the budget for the 2021 fiscal year are still unknown. She said the city will have more information on those potential financial effects when it sees sales tax projections from the state in the next two weeks.
Svrcek said city officials will work to rebalance the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year, and anticipates revisions will be presented during the council’s April 28 work session. Council will then have two months to finalize the budget.
The more than $370 million proposed budget, which largely maintains current city services, does not include any tax increases. It currently calls for more than $300,000 in funding increases for the city’s office of Economic Development and Tourism and more than $500,000 on capital projects for economic development next fiscal year.
