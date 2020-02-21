Some county school divisions have planned to hold spring graduation at Liberty University's indoor track facility, while others and Central Virginia Community College are still finalizing details.
Liberty University announced the Vines Center would not be available to host graduation ceremonies for CVCC and high schools in the surrounding counties due to construction planned to fix the center's leaking roof in January.
Clay Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction for Campbell County Public Schools, said high schools in the county will hold their graduations at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. For at least the past 10 years, Stanley said, the division's ceremonies had been held at the Vines Center.
Brookville High School's graduation is planned for 7 p.m. June 5. The three other high schools in the county will hold their graduations June 6 with Altavista Combined School's ceremony at 10 a.m., Rustburg High School's at 2 p.m. and William Campbell Combined School's at 6 p.m.
"Ceremonies on the [6th] were spread out to help with parking and the university has agreed to provide a shuttle service if needed," Stanley said in an email. "Seating capacity will be approximately 5,000, so we should be in great shape." The Vines Center seats 9,547.
Ryan Edwards, spokesman for Bedford County Public Schools, said the district will also be holding its three high school graduation ceremonies at the indoor track facility.
In a message Feb. 18, parents of seniors in the division were informed the times of May 30 ceremonies would not change. The message also informed parents that the facility has capacity of more than 5,000, with bleacher and chair seating.
"This means that we will not have to place limits on how many family members can attend," the message said.
According to the message, there will be designated parking lots on either side of the complex, and handicap parking spaces available. There will also be a shuttle service provided for any overflow parking. Like in the past, the ceremony will be streamed online.
"LU has informed us that they’ll be making significant improvements to the sound and multimedia systems inside the Complex to ensure the experience is a great one for all," the message said.
Edwards said the district's ceremonies had been held at the Vines Center since at least 2005.
According to Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett, the county is still working with LU to determine an alternate venue on its campus to hold graduation. Bennett said Appomattox County High School is planning to hold graduation on the originally planned date of May 18.
This will be the first time in nearly two decades that Amherst County High School's graduation will not be held in the Vines Center. Its May 23 graduation will be held in the indoor track facility at LU.
Kenneth Bunch, public relations and marketing coordinator at CVCC, said the college is still working with LU to determine a new graduation location. Bunch said the college will make an official announcement when a final decision is reached.
The principals of E.C. Glass High School and Heritage High School in Lynchburg City Schools are in the process of determining whether to hold graduation on their campuses or to seek a larger venue, as they were directed by the school board.
Students expressed a desire for a venue large enough to not have to limit seating, but also spoke out against LU's Vines Center. Cindy Babb, LCS spokeswoman, said the principals have reached out to students for their input on where to hold graduation but have not announced a final decision.
— Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.
