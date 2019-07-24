Not long after dawn, Michele Bauman climbed down a steep embankment and peered under a bridge along Wards Road.
Bauman, a local homeless advocate, had recently received a tip that people may be living under the bridge that stretches high above railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern.
There was no one in sight.
But discarded trash and an abandoned sleeping bag offer hints that someone may have recently spent the night on the hard concrete that runs just below the bridge’s edges.
The search Wednesday was part of an early-morning survey of homeless individuals living unsheltered in public parks, wooded areas and under bridges in the Lynchburg region.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates that networks of nonprofits devoted to fighting homelessness around the country conduct a count of homeless residents and collect information about their circumstances at least once every two years. The count is a crucial element for local organizations working to reduce homelessness, since it determines what funding they receive from the federal government.
HUD requires the count to be held during late January when temperatures are normally at their most frigid, but they allow local organizations to conduct supplemental surveys at other times throughout the year.
Wednesday marked the first time a count has been held twice in one year in the Lynchburg area and the first during the summer months. It was conducted to get a better understanding of how homelessness changes as the seasons shift, according to Sarah Francis, a program associate for Miriam’s House, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness.
“You’ve got to know where you’re starting to know where you want to get,” Bauman, Miriam’s House’s homeless outreach and mobile engagement coordinator, added.
The data could also help inform the future direction of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, a network of homeless-response providers such as Miriam’s House and partner agencies including Horizon Behavioral Health, the Community Action Network and Lynchburg City Schools. The groups work together throughout the year to identify gaps in services for the homeless population and create strategic plans to meet those needs.
Francis, Bauman and Bethany Tanner, a housing case manager for Miriam’s House, began their morning just after dawn at Miller Park, where they combed the grounds and scanned the fields for people sitting under trees or lying on park benches.
Elsewhere, staff members at local homeless shelters collected data on how many people stayed the night.
At 6 a.m., Miller Park was largely empty, save for a group of swimmers gathered for a morning practice. Bauman said the number of homeless individuals can change dramatically from day-to-day.
“Some days I walk through the park and I see no one,” she said. “Sometimes I walk through and I see four people.”
Afterward, the group traveled to Percival’s Island where they ventured down trails and scoured the area under the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge. Like at Miller Park and later at the Wards Road bridge, the group did not find any homeless individuals but did discover evidence of recent activity — discarded clothing and new graffiti.
Bauman said recent thunderstorms may have pushed homeless residents into abandoned buildings or other structures that might offer relief from recent torrential downpours. She said though homelessness is an issue in Lynchburg, the unhoused population is relatively small, making it easy for them to go unnoticed.
“In some ways, our homeless population is invisible,” she said. “We don't have a bunch of folks hanging out there in tent cities. So people don't really see it and it’s not really seen as a problem.”
Recent data suggests people in the Lynchburg region are experiencing homelessness more often than in previous years but are spending less time on the streets, in part due to expanding programs.
According to the results of the January count, which were released this spring, the number of homeless individuals counted on a single night dropped 30% from last year.
In 2018, volunteers identified 90 homeless households and 112 homeless individuals in Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties. This year, the winter count recorded 62 homeless households and 78 homeless individuals living in the area.
The recent decrease can, in part, be explained by an uptick in people turning to homeless shelters and other housing resources.
Over the course of 2018, more than 1,000 individuals accessed homeless services provided by the continuum — a 10% increase over the prior year and an 18% jump since 2016. Additionally, the average length of time an individual experienced homelessness in Lynchburg dropped two weeks from 45 days in 2017 to 31 days in 2018.
Though the Point-in-Time Count provides a stark snapshot of the state of homelessness at any given moment in the region, those numbers offer a more complete picture, according to Francis. Still, the count gives researchers a crucial look at a previously unstudied time period.
“It's definitely not the whole entire picture, which is why we rely on the whole year's data and different kind of data points to see how are we doing,” Francis said. “It was purely exploratory.”