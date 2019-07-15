HARDY — Although the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and Booker T. Washington National Monument are about 60 miles apart, their stories could not be more closely intertwined, according to Robin Snyder, the superintendent of both sites.
“These two places tell our collective American story,” Snyder said. “In his autobiography, 'Up from Slavery,' Booker T. Washington described the end of the Civil War at Appomattox and the moment he and his family found they were free here at the Burroughs Plantation [in Hardy]. These places represent the end of the Civil War and the beginning of civil rights."
In June, Snyder — who has served as the superintendent at Appomattox Court House since 2015 — was named by National Park Service Northeast Regional Director Gay Vietzke to also serve as superintendent of Booker T. Washington in Hardy.
The Booker T. Washington National Monument — which is located in Franklin County — is the birthplace of Washington, who was born on the Burroughs Plantation in 1856. Washington — after he was freed from slavery in 1865 — became an educator, author, orator and adviser to presidents of the United States. Between 1890 and 1915, Washington was the dominant leader in the African-American community and was a key proponent of African-American businesses and a founder of the National Negro Business League.
“The decision to place both Appomattox Court House and Booker T. Washington under a single superintendent allows for greater resource sharing and increased flexibility for both units,” Vietzke said in a news release. “It also provides opportunities for collaborative programming.”
Snyder, who divides her time between the two sites, said she is excited about her new duties.
"I'm keeping pretty busy these days," Snyder said laughing. "However, I have incredible staff at both locations that love what they do as much as I do. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent at not only one, but two amazing sites that tell our collective American story.
"This really is a labor of love," she said.
Snyder said her nearly 25-year-career in park service started with a summer job in 1992 in her native Appomattox.
"I worked two seasons at Holliday Lake State Park and I got hooked," she said.
Snyder — who earned a bachelor's degree in American History and a master's degree in teaching from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville — said her summer experience led her to pursue a job with the National Park Service (NPS).
"I credit Virginia State Parks for starting me on my path," Snyder said. "I was going to school to teach and I started thinking that I could teach for the parks service."
Snyder spent the next two decades working at different national parks across the Eastern seaboard, including Assateague Island and Petersburg National Battlefield in Virginia, and New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in West Virginia.
Her experience also included working as program coordinator and deputy director at the Secretary of Interior’s Office of Youth in the Great Outdoors, volunteer and youth programs coordinator for the Northeast Region of the National Park Service, and a liaison for the NPS Volunteer and Youth Advisory Council to the Washington office of the NPS.
"I really loved the mission of the National Parks Service," Snyder said. "I always knew I was doing something that I loved."
Snyder said she never imagined that after 20 years, her career with the National Park Service would bring her back to Appomattox when she was named superintendent of Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in 2015 following former Superintendent Reed Johnson's retirement.
“I felt really fortunate to come back home,” she said. "It was great to be where people didn't know me as a park superintendent but as 'Joe and Nancy's kid.'"
Snyder said she "hit the ground running" when she returned to Appomattox in February of 2015, one month before the 150th anniversary of General Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House, which widely is regarded as the end of the Civil War.
"It was amazing to be a part of the sesquicentennial of the Civil War," Snyder said. "I didn't expect it to affect me the way it did. It was such an amazing experience."
Snyder said the past four years as superintendent of Appomattox have been "challenging yet rewarding."
“Managing and operating a park is a lot of work but also a lot of fun," Snyder said. "We get to be the caretakers of history."
Snyder said she now is looking forward to the challenge of combining the histories of Appomattox Court House and Booker T. Washington.
"For many African-Americans, slavery didn't end on April 9, 1865," she said. "It was months before the news came to the Burroughs Plantation and these people realized they were free. Of course, then the former slaves had to figure out what it meant to be free and what to do with their freedom. It's a really wonderful connection with one site marking the end of the Civil War and the other representing the next chapter of our nation's history."
"These are stories that should be told together," Snyder said.
John Mitchell, who has worked at the Booker T. Washington National Monument for 31 years, agreed.
"Booker T. Washington was 9 years old when he got the news that the war had ended," Mitchell said. "Can you imagine the concept of hearing that you were free? The Civil War ended in Appomattox and right here in Franklin County that 9-year-old boy's life began. You can't find a better connection between these two sites."
Mitchell added that the National Park Service picked "the absolutely perfect" person to manage both sites.
"You couldn't ask for a better situation than what we have now," Mitchell said. "We are thrilled to have Robin here."