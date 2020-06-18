In response to recent heavy rain in the area, the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is warning residents to secure boats and other items as they keep watch on rising water levels.
In an approximately 24-hour period from Wednesday to Thursday, the water level at Smith Mountain Lake rose above its normal full pond stage of 795 feet by about a foot, prompting the message from the fire and rescue company. Flood stage at the lake is 797 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Ray Talley, assistant chief of the department, advised those who live on the shoreline to secure boats higher in lifts and secure items that may be stored near docks. As of Thursday afternoon, the lake sat at 795.78 feet, according to NWS, a level Talley said could cause boats to float away from the areas in which they’re normally kept or result in additional property damage.
Wakes caused by boats on the lake also could result in damage to the property of residents located on the shoreline, Talley warned.
As of Thursday afternoon, the department had retrieved three boats that floated away from homes and returned them to owners, Talley said. He expects the organization — which has eight boats staged at different locations around the lake — to respond to additional similar calls “as the lake continues to come up.”
“We’re always prepared, ready to go,” he said.
Appalachian Power’s measurement near its Smith Mountain Lake hydroelectric facility Thursday sat at just above 796 feet, with an adjusted reservoir elevation of about 797 feet. Inflow to the project area is nearly triple the amount of water discharged, APCo’s website stated Thursday. The company allows the lake level to rise above full pond in the area to “assist in preventing additional flooding downstream of the Smith Mountain Project.”
Talley explained those figures are part of the basis for the department’s warning, saying he intends to “keep an eye on” the potential for additional changes at the lake.
The area is expected to receive more rain over the next few days — adding to the 1.85 to 2.78 inches that fell in the Lynchburg and Roanoke area in the past 24 hours, according to NWS, which washed out roads and caused other travel hazards. But Talley doesn’t think residents will see the issues that arose at the lake about a month ago.
In late May, Talley said he saw the water rise more than 2 feet above some docks, including his own. That rainy period lead to numerous water rescues in Southwest Virginia.
“I really personally don’t think it’s gonna come close to that,” Talley said.
However, knowing the cleanup that resulted from last month’s rain-related issues at the lake, Talley said SML residents should be cognizant. Many have likely pressure washed and stored items back at docks, and Talley is sure they “don’t want that to get ruined again.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
