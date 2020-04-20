A major site plan for Amherst County's new planned solid waste transfer station, a facility where trash will be hauled in and disposed of by trucks, has received unanimous approval from the Amherst County Planning Commission.
The commission's site plan approval during its April 16 meeting is the final approval for the project and does not require review by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
After more than a year of study and heavy debate, supervisors voted 4-1 on Jan. 21 to approve a contract with a Rocky Mount-based company, Price Buildings Inc., to build the 8,000-square-foot transfer station estimated at $2.2 million. The facility will be built at the county’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.
The county eventually will close the landfill, although officials have said a new cell potentially could be opened if the need ever arises.
The $2.7 million contract also includes $415,200 for the company to build a new solid waste convenience center site on Boxwood Farm Road, a project that also received the commission's unanimous approval April 16.
County Administrators Dean Rodgers has said the county’s goal is to have the transfer station — a building where waste hauled in is loaded on trucks and disposed of elsewhere — constructed by November 2021, based on projections of the life remaining in the landfill’s current cell.
A report previously before the board by Lynchburg-based engineering firm Draper Aden Associates estimated the county could see an annual savings of $246,000 through fiscal year 2037. Rodgers has described the projected figures compared to expenses as a "moving target."
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker has said her support of the transfer station was not just about expected cost savings and she factored in liability of continuing the landfill and the stringent regulations for doing so. Supervisor David Pugh voted against awarding the contract and has said he considers the landfill a tremendous asset for the county's residents.
Rodgers has said operating the landfill is becoming more costly in equipment, staffing and meeting the increasing regulatory standards. The county initially set aside $4 million for expanding the landfill and will use $1.3 million to offset costs associated with trash disposal, Rodgers has said.
The landfill parcel on which the transfer station will locate is 278 acres while the disturbance area for the facility itself is roughly 5 acres, according to county documents. Utilities to serve the project are sufficient and one existing entrance to the site will serve as primary means of egress and ingress.
The new solid waste center on the 2000 block of Boxwood Farm Road in northern Amherst County will replace an open site that has received complaints from county residents. Supervisors in October 2019 unanimously approved rezoning a 1-acre parcel for the new staffed center that includes a small building for an attendant, three containers each for trash disposal and recycling and a pair of compactors.
The property the new center will be located on is vacant; the home that once sat there had burned before the county purchased it. Rodgers has said the county anticipates the cost of the new center will be between $650,000 and $700,000.
Assistant County Administrator David Proffitt said the county anticipates starting construction on both projects in mid-June.
