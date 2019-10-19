It all happens in just a few short minutes.
Two men, dressed in dark clothing, stalk their way into a courthouse. Both are carrying rifles in their arms.
A commotion erupts from inside. Armed sheriff’s deputies and paramedics rush towards sounds of violence.
Moments later, the suspects are subdued, victims are given care and, as abruptly as it began, the simulation comes to an end.
On Saturday, Lynchburg law enforcement conducted an active shooter drill at the Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court at 909 Court Street — the first in a series of planned training exercises at the city’s downtown court complex.
The training was held to coordinate the response between the sheriff’s office, police and paramedics in the event of an active shooter attack.
“It's imperative for us to make sure that we provide the safest and most secure environment that we possibly can,” said Sheriff Don Sloan, who is charged with providing security for the courts.
Between 2000 and 2018, gunmen across the country staged six attacks on courthouses, killing four people and wounding seven others, according to an FBI analysis of gun violence. Over that same time period, police were forced to confront 277 active shooter attacks, which took nearly 900 lives.
Saturday’s training, which was requested by Presiding Judge H. Cary Payne, comes nearly five months after a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach left a dozen people dead.
The attack promoted calls for stricter regulations of firearms and greater security in government buildings across the state. In Lynchburg, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek convened a task force led by Police Chief Ryan Zuidema to evaluate the security needs of each city building.
State law bars local governments from prohibiting firearms in municipal buildings, which has at times frustrated local officials' efforts to mitigate threats. But unlike at other public buildings, firearms are strictly prohibited in the city’s local courthouses.
At each local courthouse along the aptly named Court Street, sheriff’s deputies guard the entrances and screen visitors with metal detectors. Last year nearly 187,000 people passed through those checkpoints, according to Sloan. At the more than 56,000-square-foot juvenile and domestic relations courthouse, deputies monitor each of the building’s three floors.
The active shooter simulation is the first time such an exercise has occurred at the juvenile and domestic relations court, which opened its current building in 2010. Police closed several blocks along Court and Clay streets for nearly five hours and established a perimeter around the courthouse. Some passersby watched from a distance as a series of simulated attacks unfolded.
Throughout the training, more than 20 volunteers acted as civilians while a pair of police officers took on the role of gunmen. The details of each simulated attack were not disclosed to deputies and paramedics in an effort to replicate the unpredictability of a real-life incident.
“If an active shooter event occurs, it's the deputies on site that are going to have to deal with it and engage it,” Sloan said, “because normally after five, six, seven minutes max, the event is over.”
The joint exercise will not only benefit the sheriff’s office but will also give valuable experience to paramedics who may one day be dispatched to an active shooter incident.
In the event of an attack, time is crucial. According to the American College of Surgeons, paramedics may have as little as five minutes to save the life of someone suffering from severe bleeding.
“The whole idea is to stop the bleeding as quickly as possible, which in turn stops the dying,” said Fire Chief Greg Wormser. “In years past we would wait until a scene is clear; we now have special training and equipment that allows us to head into an area that is not clear yet.”
Wormser said the fire department began training medics to respond to ongoing attacks a little more than a year ago in an effort to be as efficient as possible. The new approach allows medics to provide life-saving care as law enforcement works to eliminate the threat.
According to Sloan, the training will help each agency prepare for the worst together. It will also highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the city’s approach to active shooter attacks and provide a template for future joint training exercises.
“This is a collaborative effort. It's something that we are doing together,” Sloan said. “I know the mayor has said that Lynchburg is better when we work together — and I agree 100% with that — and I believe to add to that, Lynchburg is not only better but we're safer.”
