MADISON HEIGHTS — A group of Amherst County High School seniors and family members stood around a photo of the late Kamryn Alexis Johnson on Friday evening and said in unison "We love you, Kamryn" while releasing balloons into the sky.
Johnson, who was struck and killed while riding her bicycle on Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights on Aug. 9, 2013, would have accepted her diploma at the county high school's graduation ceremony tonight as a member of the Class of 2020. A few dozen seniors wearing their caps and gowns were part of a much larger group gathered in the parking lot of Scott Zion Baptist Church to remember her with a candlelight vigil.
Just before sprinkles of rain began on the grounds of the church, tears from family, friends and loved ones from some who gathered also fell.
Stanley and Tonya Johnson, Kamryn parents, were on hand to greet gatherers, and the family will accept an honorary diploma for her from Amherst County Public Schools during the graduation ceremony this evening at the high school, which consists of a parade of vehicles the division labeled "commencement in cars."
"We are both overwhelmed with joy," Tonya Johnson said of the crowd of more than 50 people who showed Friday to remember her daughter. "She touched so many hearts. We are overjoyed."
Kamryn was 11 years old and a few days shy of entering Monelison Middle School when she died. The driver of the vehicle who hit her, Dennis Royal Allen, in March 2014 pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to one count of driving on a suspended license that resulted in a death and driving while declared a habitual offender. At the time of the crash, Allen's driver's license was suspended and he had multiple driving convictions on his record, according to the Amherst County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.
Allen was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2014. At his sentencing hearing six years ago, he apologized and said he thinks each day of the tragedy. "If I could go back and change everything, I would," he said.
Amani Hankton, an ACHS senior, said she and Kamryn were friends since they were ages 5 and 6 and attended Madison Heights Elementary School together. She was among a group of seniors who came to pay their respects at Friday's vigil.
"She always made me laugh really hard,” Hankton said.
Tonya Johnson said her daughter was a class clown, active and outgoing.
"Kamryn was full of life," Tonya, wearing a pink hat bearing her daughter's name, said. "She had so many friends ... She loved life as she loved people."
She said her daughter's death nearly seven years later is "just like yesterday for us." The couple thanked the representatives of the Class of 2020 who gathered.
"This means so much to us," Tonya Johnson said, adding to seniors: "Keep the faith. I wish you all the best in anything you do. Keep God first and we love you."
