Jenna Ng, a seventh grader at New Covenant Schools in Lynchburg, won The News & Advance’s Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday — for the third year in a row.
Jenna was declared the winner after just 11 rounds of competition when she correctly spelled “contradictory.” Jenna qualified to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. this spring.
In addition to an expense-paid, six-night, seven-day trip to D.C. for the competition, Jenna received a one-year subscription to the online Merriam-Webster dictionary and a one-year membership to the online Encyclopedia Britannica. For more than 30 years, The News & Advance has sent the champion of the regional spelling bee to D.C. for the national competition.
“We are proud to support and sponsor you as you advance to the Washington, D.C. area to participate in the national spelling bee,” Carolyn Keeling, events coordinator for The News & Advance, told Jenna.
Keeling said 500 students compete at the national level. Jenna said she is excited to go to D.C. again.
“It’s really fun,” Jenna said. “The spelling bee is very nerve-wracking, but other than that, I get to enjoy the city and meeting new people.”
In town to support Jenna was another multi-year champion, Jensen Schram. Schram won the 2013 and 2014 News & Advance Regional Spelling Bees and competed in the national competition both years. Schram said she used to coach Jenna in volleyball and has enjoyed watching her passion for spelling grow as she’s gotten older.
A New Covenant alum, now a sophomore at George Mason University, Schram said she made some of her best friends at the national spelling bee competition.
“I still keep up with all of them,” Schram said. “We’re all over the country doing amazing things.”
Schram said her wins helped create a competitive spirit at New Covenant Schools, and now she’s able to share her experience — and thousands of flashcards — with students who are passionate about the spelling bee there.
Fifteen students from 15 different elementary and middle schools across Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties competed Saturday at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation in the 2020 regional spelling bee.
All students received a certificate of participation.
Charlie Hageman, a Dunbar Middle School student, was named the runner-up after misspelling “populace,” a noun meaning the total number of inhabitants. Hageman confused the word with “populous,” an adjective meaning having a large population.
Hageman received a medal, $25 iTunes gift card and a gift certificate to Givens Books for his second-place finish.
Aubrie Carter, of Temperance Elementary School, took the third-place prize: a medal and $25 gift certificate to Givens Books.
Former Lynchburg Mayor Joan Foster, Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan and The News & Advance Opinion Editor Logan Anderson served as judges for the competition. Lynchburg City School Board member Robert Brennan also was in attendance. Executive Director of Camp Kum-Ba-Yah Margie Lippard served as the pronouncer for the competition.
Foster said she has been judging the regional bee since her time on Lynchburg City Council — at least 16 years.
“I really like it,” Foster said. “I’d miss it if I didn’t get to do it and meet these wonderful children.”
Foster complimented the students on their composure and poise under pressure. She said she has seen participation in the competition decrease over the past several years, from more than 30 schools represented to 15. She attributes that decrease to lack of interest from students and the financial burden of holding the competition.
Foster said it costs $250 for a school to hold a school spelling bee through Scripps, and hopes the community can find a way to help more schools participate.
“Every child at every school deserves an opportunity to participate, and that may be the only time they really get to be in something like this,” Foster said. “This is an intellectual activity and it’s such an opportunity for all kids to shine.”
The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place May 24 to 29.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.