Receiving a Commendation Medal in February was a surprising and special recognition for Operations Specialist 1st Class Petty Officer Donald “Joe” Huson in his U.S. Navy career.
He received it in late February, two weeks after being declared fit for duty following a motorcycle crash in September that put him out of commission. Though it was a rough period, he said his assistant picked up his workload and he was kept in the loop about goings-on at the Training Support Center Hampton Roads, where he’s been facilities manager and leading petty officer for three years.
“While I was gone, my chief...we talked a lot, but he came to the house and checked on me every week,” he said. “...I’ve been through a lot but the Navy’s also given me a lot as well.”
Huson’s in his 13th year of service, having been deployed four times and “hit almost every country between here and the Middle East.”
He set his career track early, starting the delayed entry program — and committing to join the armed forces — in the spring of his junior year at Staunton River High School.
A self-proclaimed “Navy brat” who moved to the Bedford County side of Vinton in middle school, he knew early on he would follow his father’s footsteps.
“I never really saw myself doing anything else,” he said.
His father, Donald Huson, spent 21 years in the Navy before retiring as a Machinist Mate 1st Class. Joe Huson said he grew up hearing his father’s sea stories, like when his father saw the soles of his boots melted by a fire on a merchant ship he was aboard.
The first amphibious ship Huson worked on, the USS Wasp, was in fact the last ship his father was on before retiring.
Now that his father’s a contractor for the U.S. Army, Huson said that while they may not cross paths, they can provide helpful answers to each other’s questions from time to time.
“It’s kind of funny that we can use each other as resources now,” he said.
Donald Huson, himself named Sailor of the Year once before he retired, said he was proud to learn of his son’s award — early in his military career, to boot.
“That’s an award that’s hard to get so when he told me he got it, honestly I was very tickled,” he said.
Huson has seen his son go the extra mile learning during his military career: becoming surface warfare qualified and air warfare qualified while busy with his own duties on board a ship and taking college courses while on shore to work toward a bachelor’s degree in homeland security.
“When you’re good at something, the military...wants you to bring more of that out and utilize it,” he said. “And to me, that’s a good thing — he’s a strong person anyways.”
Joe Huson found himself with a Commendation Medal, commonly given to officers of a more senior rank or as an end-of-career or end-of-tour decoration, for his leadership.
A news release from the Navy attributes the medal to Huson’s mentorship of junior sailors during a facility reorganization and his taking charge of 750 students to evacuate the Training Support Center during hurricanes Florence and Dorian in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
His next move is detaching with an already-active amphibious squadron, although the coronavirus pandemic has postponed that shift into early summer at the earliest.
He hopes that serving as commodore of that squadron — more of a leadership role with new responsibilities for him in amphibious operations that he’s already familiar with — will be a true show of his leadership skills. His father’s also hoping the assignment will give him a chance to make a higher rank.
While Huson’s service has put him through plenty, it’s rewarded him plenty, too: paying for the degree he’s six classes away from receiving and Lasik eye surgery.
Whatever path his career might end up taking him before retirement, he said he’s excited to get back out and be at the “tip of the spear” a few more times.
