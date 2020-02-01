One hallway at New London Academy will see a lot more action this semester. On Jan. 23, members of the New London community began laying down the school’s new sensory pathway — a colorful, interactive path designed to allow students the opportunity to use their excess energy in a constructive way.
Sold as kits from a company called The Sensory Path, these paths can include alphabet hopscotch, wall push-ups and numbers on sunflowers. The paths disprove the mindset that “kids shouldn’t run in school” and replaces it with an educational and structured way for kids to quickly, briefly burn off energy before returning to the classroom or next activity.
Joel Abe, principal at New London Academy, said school administrators began to notice a growing need for students to have the opportunity to burn off extra energy and work on their gross motor skills. Sensory paths are designed to help students focus by giving them a brain break, Abe said. Jumping and skipping through the path allows students the chance to expel some energy, then students are able to return to class calm and focused.
“The focus on instructional time sometimes trumps the needs of the kids to get out and burn off a little steam,” Abe said. “Sometimes a kid doesn’t need a 15- to 20-minute block to go outside; sometimes they just need five to 10 minutes to bounce up and down the hall. They can move through this path that is organized and structured and provides them an opportunity to jump, crawl, step side to side and push up against the wall.”
Abe said he's seen the paths growing in popularity among elementary schools that are looking for alternative ways to address the behavioral and physical needs of students.
Abe said he heard positive feedback from the principal at Forest Elementary School about the sensory path installed there during summer 2019. New London's school nurse wrote a grant proposal to the Bedford Area Education Foundation for a sensory path, Abe said, and the foundation partnered with the Bedford Community Health Foundation to pay for New London’s roughly $1,700 path.
“I think both organizations recognize that a sensory path would be something that would support both the initiative to raise healthy students, but also improve the learning environment and the quality that we can provide here at New London,” Abe said.
Donna Dunn, executive director of the Bedford Area Educational Foundation, said the foundation has given more than $370,000 in grants to Bedford County teachers and schools for creative projects aimed at improving instruction since 2001.
“I feel like that's the epitome of what we're trying to do, to partner with the community and find community partners, and we're just a way for them to connect to the schools,” Dunn said.
As in Bedford County, schools in Lynchburg and Campbell County are installing similar playful paths.
Jeffrey Guerin, principal at T.C. Miller Elementary School for Innovation, said that school's sensory path was installed by early August 2019 and ready for students to start using on their first day back from summer vacation.
“Kids are having trouble focusing in class, and the go-to has been classroom removal — either ISS [in-school suspension] or out-of-school suspension — and, realistically, statistics show us that kids out of class don’t end up doing well in school,” Guerin said. “So what as a school can we do to support our students who may have excess energy they need to get out? Well, here’s a perfect way.”
Kristin Smith, an instructional coach at T.C. Miller, said she applied for a grant through the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation in May 2019, and by July 2019, the school was notified that the $1,500 grant was approved. Within a few weeks, Smith said, they were placing the order for the sensory path.
“The thought process behind the sensory pathway is that students would use different muscle systems and breathing techniques in order to then be able to refocus their body and their attention,” Smith said. “So they’re jumping, they’re stretching, they’re squatting, they’re counting, they’re reciting the alphabet in their heads.”
Jodi Gillette, executive director of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, said the foundation aims to support its teachers and their innovative educational ideas, and the sensory path deserved that support.
“We thought it was certainly an innovative idea with a reasonable budget,” Gillette said. “We saw that it was addressing students’ behavioral needs, their social needs, their educational needs and their emotional needs, so it seemed like that would be a great thing to try.”
Guerin said he's seeing less behavior issues and more students focused in the classroom.
T.C. Miller's path is on the same hallway as the cafeteria, Guerin said, so he sees students interact with it every day. With that attention, though, comes wear and tear.
Guerin said the path was covered with six layers of protective wax when it was first installed and has been recovered every month or so. But, Guerin said he doesn’t mind the tarnish.
“Those marks come from the students using it,” he said. “Even though it doesn’t look as sparkly as it once did, it’s because kids are using it.”
Guerin said teachers at several other Lynchburg schools have expressed interest in their path, and Linkhorne Elementary School is currently in the process of getting a path.
Brookneal Elementary School took a different approach, turning an entire room into a sensory room. Assistant Principal Sharron Gunter said that way, the room could be used for sensory instruction as well.
She said while sensory paths are especially beneficial for students with sensory processing disorders, such as autism or attention deficit disorders, Brookneal recognizes that every student can benefit from spending time on the paths.
“We all have sensory pathways, we all need brain breaks,” Gunter said. “That just benefits the child in the long run.”
Brookneal’s room was funded through the division’s special education department, Gunter said. She said she spent 22 hours mapping out the room and installing all the pieces after the 2018-19 school year ended. Gunter said the room was ready before summer school began.
In addition to typical sensory paths on the floor and walls, Gunter said the room is equipped with textured items students can touch, brushes they can rub on their arms and a black light to engage students visually.
Gunter said after seeing the success at Brookneal, many elementary schools in Campbell County have sensory paths now.
“It helps the kids remain engaged in their learning, it’s used as a behavior support and it has such positive outcomes across the board,” Gunter said.
