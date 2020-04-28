Though schools are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, graduating seniors were eager to get their caps and gowns in their hands.
While the Lynchburg City School division has not announced a plan for a graduation ceremony, seniors at Heritage High School were able to pick up their caps and gowns, graduation announcements, and cap and gown portraits drive-through style at the school on Monday.
Cory Clark, sales representative with Herff Jones, and Beth Coleman, an English teacher at Heritage High School, distributed orders from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday. Herff Jones sells class rings, yearbooks and graduation products. Students and parents were able to drive up and receive their items without leaving their cars.
Clark said students and parents at the schools he works with, including Appomattox County High School, have been itching to pick up their caps and gowns.
“They’ve been really excited about getting their caps and gowns in their hands and getting to send out announcements,” Clark said. “I’m glad we were able to set this up for them.”
The division's other high school, E.C. Glass, works with Jostens for its graduation products.
Coleman said Heritage distributed cap and gowns in February, but not every student picked theirs up then. Coleman said the school has a senior class of about 230 students and around 40 of them had items from Herff Jones that needed to be picked up when schools were ordered to close.
Seniors were also able to purchase their caps and gowns Monday if they hadn’t already done so. Coleman said the school would probably hold another distribution day, drive-through style, where students can pick up yearbooks and other end-of-the-year materials.
While the state has relaxed graduation requirements so students who were on track to graduate before schools were ordered to close in March will be able to do so, divisions are still determining how to hold a graduation ceremony while practicing social distancing and guidelines regarding large gatherings.
Heritage senior Jailyn Thomas said she hopes the school holds a graduation ceremony in the summer before students leave for college or join the workforce.
“I hope we get some sort of ceremony when this is all over,” Thomas said. “I think we deserve that.”
Coleman hopes the division is exhausting all options it has to provide graduates with a celebration.
“The seniors want a graduation, they want to celebrate together, not individually,” Coleman said.
Lynchburg City Schools spokesperson Cindy Babb said division administrators are planning to share information regarding graduation at the school board’s next meeting on May 5.
School officials in Bedford, Campbell and Appomattox counties said they are still working to determine a plan for a safe ceremony.
Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown announced in an online post the school will proceed with a May 23 “Commencement in Cars” graduation ceremony at the high school. Brown said the ceremony will comply with social distancing guidelines and include the traditional elements of a graduation, including speeches and diploma distribution.
“We wanted to create a meaningful experience for our seniors to celebrate the end of their academic year," Brown said.
Brown said more details will be announced in the following weeks and plans could change based on state and federal recommendations.
