In the courtyard of E.C. Glass High School on Monday, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., discussed higher education accessibility with high school students and participants of Lynchburg's post-secondary scholarship programs.
E.C. Glass was the first stop of Warner's weeklong tour around communities in central Virginia. The event, attended by about 30 people, promoted Lynchburg's Beacon of Hope organization and its Stay Close, Go Far project, which started last September and provides up to $8,000 scholarships to students who pursue post-secondary education at a local institution.
John Capps, president of Central Virginia Community College; Crystal Edwards, Lynchburg City Schools superintendent; and Gary Mignona, the CEO of Framatome, gave brief statements as well, thanking Warner and affirming the importance of Stay Close, Go Far.
"I went to public schools all my life," said Warner. "As somebody who was the first in my family to graduate from college, I know a little bit of the challenges of going to school. My parents didn't have a lot of resources."
He added that he's passionate about getting students into higher education institutions, through their programs, and into the workforce without overwhelming amounts of student debt. Warner said the topic is "something that's both personal and terribly important to me from a policy standpoint."
During the event, the senator shared four initiatives that might encourage students to enroll in post-secondary options.
He said he is pushing for high school students to use Pell grants while taking dual enrollment courses — an option CVCC offers. Warner said CVCC is the only community college in Virginia experimenting with this idea.
"In higher education, there's almost an inherent reluctance to change," he said. "Dr. Capps has been appropriately forward-leaning. I wish there were more colleges that would be more forward-leaning."
Secondly, Warner said the Student Right to Know Before You Go Act of 2019, which he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) reintroduced in March in the Senate, would give students better financial knowledge before making a decision on higher education.
"We need to bring transparency to the cost of higher education," he said. "Higher education costs and health care costs are probably two of the most opaque areas in our whole society. We ought to change that."
Warner said his third initiative looks at encouraging companies to use pre-tax income to pay off their employees' student loans — money that would typically help an employee complete a graduate program.
Lastly, the senator discussed a bill he introduced in 2017 that bases student loan repayment on the borrower's income level.
"We like to think that higher education is the point of entry to the American dream," said Capps. "Living in Lynchburg, learning in Lynchburg is as good as it gets."
Two E.C. Glass seniors and two college students in the Beacon of Hope program also discussed their experiences with the senator.
Philip Bowles, a junior at Liberty University and alumnus of Heritage High School, said he was part of Beacon of Hope's pilot program in 2017. He said he learned about the program his senior year of high school. "It gave me a lot more flexibility," he said of the the scholarship he was given to attend Liberty.
The senator ended the event by urging students to pay attention to what's happening in federal legislation.
"What we do or don't do affects you," Warner said. "I would just really ask you not to tune out. You ought to have a say."
Joan Foster, former Lynchburg mayor and development director for Beacon of Hope, said she was grateful Warner made time for Beacon of Hope and Lynchburg students. "He's so concerned about student debt," she said. "It was huge that he cared enough ... to stop by."
Warner's next stop is Chatham, where he will meet with local farmers to discuss agricultural issues in Virginia.