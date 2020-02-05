A household disaster planning and preparedness seminar supported by Nelson County's Department of Emergency Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Nelson Center at Lovingston.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to noon. The presentation's primary focus is to discuss ways and means by which individual households might better prepare for future disasters. Disasters such as Hurricane Camille, which devastated Nelson County in 1969, and the derecho windstorm in summer 2012 that cut off electricity to Appalachian Power Company customers for days are a few examples that have affected residents and the presentation focuses on specific steps individual households can take to prepare for contingencies for such events.
Free light breakfast food items and beverages will be available and each participants will be provided a handout contained key points covered in the presentation. Due to seating restrictions, participants must pre-register for the seminar.
The Nelson Center on U.S. 29 in Lovingston, Corner Market on James River Road in Shipman, Shady's Place just south of the U.S. 29 and Virginia 56 West intersection, Mac's Country Store on Virginia 151 in Roseland and Anne's Family Restaurant on U.S. 29 near the Nelson-Amherst County line are the five pre-registration locations.
About three dozen Nelson County Department of Emergency Services tote bags will be raffled during the seminar. Each backpack contains a battery-powered radio, flashlight, chemically activated light sticks, a solar blanket and more.
