A 47-year-old woman who was critically injured last week after a car plunged into the James River died Friday morning, police said.
Glory Ann Colvin, of Beachwood, New Jersey, is the second person to have died following the Oct. 10 crash at the southern bank of the river.
The driver of the vehicle, identified by officials as 56-year-old Williams Colvin, of New Jersey, sustained major injuries in the crash and was rushed to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died later that day, police said last week.
Lynchburg police and firefighters responded to the crash at 11:30 a.m. at a parking lot at U.S. Pipe on 7th Street.
Emergency crews and citizen bystanders pulled three people from the vehicle, which overturned and was partially submerged in the river waters. A male passenger, who has not been identified, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation but investigators have determined defective equipment was a factor, police said Friday.
