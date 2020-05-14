A masked man with a machete robbed a store on Old Forest Road Wednesday night, according to police — the second such robbery in as many days.
Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Apple Market at 3216 Old Forest Road at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday after a report that a man stole cash from the business and then ran, according to a news release from the department.
LPD said the suspect is a black man standing at around 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a mask and a brown jacket while carrying a machete.
A similar robbery at a Marathon Quick-E happened the night before, where LPD stated a black man wearing a mask and carrying a machete robbed the store of cash and then ran.
LPD didn't indicate whether the Apple Market robbery suspect is thought to be the same person as the Quick-E robbery suspect, and hasn't announced the arrest of the Quick-E robbery suspect.
Anyone with information on the Apple Market robbery is asked to call Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900 or to enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com.
