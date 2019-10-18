BEDFORD — A Lynchburg man will serve 11 years in prison for his role in a December 2017 robbery that left a Big Island man bound in zip ties in his own home.
Doatorri Devoe Blake, 29, is one of four people who has faced charges from the Dec. 23 incident near Peters Creek Road. He pleaded guilty to six charges in April, including robbery and abduction, but was able Friday to withdraw his guilty pleas to using a firearm in a felony and wearing a mask since he had cooperated with law enforcement in the case.
He was one of three men who entered the man’s home that night in masks and took firearms and money from him, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.
One of the defendants, Sherman Datajuan Russell, entered the home once a few days prior to the robbery and again the day of the robbery to get a firearm looked at, since the victim operated a gun store from his home, Nance said. Seeing the shotgun was illegal, the victim refused to do business with Russell, he said.
When Blake, Russell and co-defendant Otis Lee Patterson entered the man’s home that night, they brandished guns and zip tied the man to rob him. Blake accidentally shot himself in the foot after they left the house and was taken to the hospital, which Nance said helped spur the case on.
Though Blake denied his involvement in the robbery at first, Nance said he eventually became the second most cooperative of the four defendants, including driver Lakeisha Sharell Trent. Trent pleaded guilty to two charges of being an accessory to a crime and received a suspended sentence Sept. 10.
Blake’s attorney, Pamela Witt Willoughby, said at his sentencing hearing that he didn’t have a gun in his hand during the robbery. She asked for Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike to sentence her client to just the mandatory minimum of eight years in prison, pointing out he maintained he was the defendant who let the victim adjust himself when he said he was having trouble breathing while zip tied.
Nance said it’s unclear who showed the victim that small measure of kindness during the robbery — the victim himself said repeatedly it was Russell who helped him up. He added Blake has prior burglary convictions and a grand larceny conviction in his history.
Blake apologized to the man when given the chance to speak and accepted responsibility for what he did.
Updike said he considered the 12-year sentence he imposed on Blake’s co-defendant, Russell, before deciding Blake should serve 11 years in prison. He’ll be on five years of supervised probation after his release, will need to contribute toward restitution for the victim and will be barred from all contact with him and his family.
Patterson remains the only defendant in the case to be sentenced, which is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
